Masterwork Arts Reveals 2024 Community Arts Grants Awardees

The Masterwork Music and Art Foundation 2024 Community Arts Grant Awardees have been announced. TheCommunity Grant Awards are designed to support organizations and people that encourage excellence in the arts at the community level. For the 2024-2025 community grant season, four grants were offered - one at the $1,000 level and three at the $500 level. Artists and arts organizations in the tri-state area were encouraged to apply.

The $1,000 award goes to the Out of the Box Theatre.

Serving the New York community for over eighteen years, the mission of the Out of the Box Theater Company is three-fold - to provide opportunities for working professionals in their prime,most over the age of 50, to work outside the restrictions of age, race, sex, and disability,to make quality theatrical programming available to seniors and to present new interpretations of period plays.

For more about the Out of the Box Theatre Company, visit: https://www.outoftheboxtheatre.com/

The three $500 awards go to the Athens Cultural Center, The Friends of Beattie-Powers and the Stephen Petronio Dance Company respectively.

Athens Cultural Center

The Athens Cultural Center's mission is to encourage an understanding and appreciation of arts and culture, to uplift creative voices within our community, and to create a welcoming atmosphere for all. ACC has been serving the upstate New York community for twenty years, offering a rich variety of exhibitions, events, and classes for art enthusiasts of all ages and backgrounds.

For more about the ACC, visit: https://athensculturalcenter.org/

The Friends of Beattie-Powers

Serving the community of Catskill, NY for over twenty years, The Friends of Beattie-Powers are dedicated to preserving and protecting the natural beauty and historic integrity of the Beattie-Powers grounds and circa 1840s house, while making it accessible to the public for programming "for all."

For more about The Friends of Beattie-Powers, visit: https://www.beattiepowers.org/

The Stephen Petronio Dance Company

Founded in 1984, the mission of Stephen Petronio Company (SPC) is to support the vision of choreographer Stephen Petronio, which includes the creation and presentation of his existing and new works, alongside legacy initiatives meant to preserve the history of postmodern dance lineage, while also advancing its future through new works that honor and extend the history and offer a platform for a greater inclusivity of artistic voices.

The Stephen Petronio Dance Company also offers dance classes for youth through the Petronio Education Program (PEP) in Columbia and Greene counties, New York, which this award supports.

For more about the Stephen Petronio Dance Company, visit: https://petron.io/

The Masterwork Music and Arts Foundation has been supporting excellence in the arts for over 60 years. 100 percent of your donation funds art and artists through community grants, competitive awards, and a premier award for an emerging artist. Find out more at www.masterworkarts.org.

