Martin Sexton Announced At SOPAC December 13

Prolific recording artist and acclaimed singer, songwriter and guitarist Martin Sexton ("Glory Bound," "Black Sheep") makes a highly anticipated return visit to SOPAC on Friday, December 13 at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $38-$48 and can be purchased at SOPACnow.org/martin-sexton.

Widely known as a musician's musician, Martin Sexton performs intricate and spirited songs covering the American musical landscape and distilling Soul, Gospel, R&B, Country and Blues. People claim that Sexton's songs inspire them to make a change, go cross-country, and follow their hearts; to see a crowd at one of his concerts is to witness a cross-section of the U.S.

According to musician John Mayer, "Martin Sexton is the best live performer I've ever seen ... I may just quit my job and go follow Martin and make a fuss everywhere I go, just to make sure that people don't go their lives without hearing this man sing to them." Rolling Stone praises Sexton's "outstanding taste in songwriting as well as a soul-marinated voice." And Billboard describes him as "The real thing, people."

Sexton is touring in support of his ninth studio release, Mixtape of the Open Road, premiered by The Wall Street Journal and CMT to critical acclaim. His honest lyrics and vocal prowess keep fans coming back for more; his dynamic and incendiary live performances, bursting with depth, have earned him a devoted following.

Fiercely independent and headlining venues from The Fillmore to Carnegie Hall, Sexton has influenced a generation of contemporary artists. One of the most talked-about arrivals on the New Folk acoustic music scene of the 1990s, he makes effective use of his amazing vocal range on his recordings and in his live shows. Sexton's vocal style can be described as truly soulful, combining the best qualities of singers like Van Morrison, Al Green, Aaron Neville and Otis Redding.

A self-taught guitarist and singer, Sexton was raised in a family of 14 and formed his first Rock and Roll band in eighth grade. During high school he was in many garage bands, playing the music of the Beatles, Janis Joplin, Jimi Hendrix and Led Zeppelin. He left his home in Syracuse, N.Y. in 1988 and headed for Boston, encouraged by what he had heard about the city's coffeehouse scene. Despite the ultra-competitive nature of the Boston scene, with too many folksingers and too few coffeehouses, Sexton quickly rose through the ranks. He began playing his brand of Soul-filled Folk music around Boston's open-mic nights and street corners in 1989.

His songs have appeared in television series such as Scrubs, Parenthood, Masters of Sex and in numerous films.

Since 2006, SOPAC has been serving as a premier performing arts center in the region. SOPAC offers innovative artistic and cultural experiences for diverse audiences in an intimate, inviting environment. The arts center hosts a variety of live performances, community events and education programs for all ages. SOPAC is home for Seton Hall University Arts Council's performances, including Classical Concert Series, Jazz 'N the Hall performances and Seton Hall University Theatre productions. SOPAC programs are made possible in part by the National Endowment for the Arts and the New Jersey State Council on the Arts. The South Orange Performing Arts Center (SOPAC) is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization. For more information, visit SOPACnow.org.





