Maria-Christina Oliveras and More to Star in STIR at Two River Theater

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Two River Theater has revealed the cast for Stir, which begins rehearsals today. Written by Melinda Lopez (Mala, Standing Still) and Joel Perez (Lost City Radio, From the Fountain) and directed by Eddie Torres (The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity at Second Stage, Macbeth at The Public Theater), the production runs from October 31 – November 22, 2026 on Two River's Marion Huber stage.

The company includes Philippe Bowgen (Two River: Pericles), Maria-Christina Oliveras (Broadway: The Balusters, National Asian American Theatre Company: Cymbeline – Drama Desk nomination), and Bobby Plasencia (Two River: American Mariachi). Stir is a tender comedy about siblings Henry (Bowgen) and Mariana (Oliveras) in the aftermath of a loss trying to piece together their mother's black bean recipe while also reconnecting with one another.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 24 Days 12 Hrs 01 Min 04 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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