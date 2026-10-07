Maria-Christina Oliveras and More to Star in STIR at Two River Theater
The cast also features Philippe Bowgen and Bobby Plasencia in the new family comedy at Two River Theater in Red Bank.
Two River Theater has revealed the cast for Stir, which begins rehearsals today. Written by Melinda Lopez (Mala, Standing Still) and Joel Perez (Lost City Radio, From the Fountain) and directed by Eddie Torres (The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity at Second Stage, Macbeth at The Public Theater), the production runs from October 31 – November 22, 2026 on Two River's Marion Huber stage.
The company includes Philippe Bowgen (Two River: Pericles), Maria-Christina Oliveras (Broadway: The Balusters, National Asian American Theatre Company: Cymbeline – Drama Desk nomination), and Bobby Plasencia (Two River: American Mariachi). Stir is a tender comedy about siblings Henry (Bowgen) and Mariana (Oliveras) in the aftermath of a loss trying to piece together their mother's black bean recipe while also reconnecting with one another.
The creative team includes Scenic Designer Alexander Dodge, Costume Designer Haydee Zelideth, Lighting Designer Carolina Ortiz Herrera, Sound Designer DJ Potts, Wig & Hair Consultant Earon Nealy, Production Stage Manager Christina M. Woolard, Assistant Stage Manager Alexis Nalbandian, and Casting by David Caparelliotis, CSA and Kelly Gillespie, CSA.
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