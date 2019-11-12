Magician Mike Super and Scooby-Doo Live Go On Sale Friday at BergenPAC

New shows on sale at bergenPAC: Mike Super 2.OH! Show! on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020 at 7 p.m.; Scooby-Doo! And The Lost City of Gold, presented with Metropolitan Entertainment, on Friday, April 16, 2020 at 6 p.m. and Saturday, April 17, 2020 at 11 a.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 15, 2018 at 10 AM at www.ticketmaster.com or by calling bergenPAC's Box Office at (201) 227-1030.

Mike Super 2.OH! SHOW!

They say lightning doesn't strike twice in the same place...but Mike Super's brand-new magic show begs to differ! People raved and demanded he go back on tour. As a result, much like a super-charged software upgrade, Mike Super returns to our stage with a brand-new show with all new magic! Instead of 2.0 he calls it 2.OH! SHOW! because of the newly created, never before seen magical, jaw dropping moments taking his uniquely branded evening of mystery to a whole new level!

In this production, it's possible that someone will travel thru time, the audience could solve a murder mystery, impossible predictions are made and minds are read - all involving the audience in a way never before experienced. Oh, and this is only in the first 10 minutes, so bring your family and friends to share in an all-new evening of the impossible!

Scooby-Doo! and the Lost City of Gold, presented with Metropolitan Entertainment

One of the most beloved international franchises of all time, Scooby-Doo and his meddling, mystery-solving friends will embark on a new adventure to solve a brand-new mystery brought to life with cutting-edge technology, original music, puppetry, magic, singing, dance, interactive video, aerial arts, acrobatics, and video mapping.

In Scooby-Doo! and The Lost City of Gold, fans of music, discovery, and gh-gh-ghosts! won't need a passport to travel with Scooby-Doo, Shaggy, Daphne, Fred, and Velma to Alta Luz, a fictitious South American town where ghostly sightings of La Dama de Oro (The Lady In Gold) threaten to scare attendees away from the annual music festival and Incan sun god celebration.

Through dialogue, dance, song, and amazing landscapes, audiences will join the journey as the Gang takes the Mystery Machine on its first flight to a land of ancient civilizations, legends, and culture. As they sniff for clues (and snacks), a trail of extinct purple irises leads them through a veritable Nazca lines labyrinth of mystery as the Gang meets friends...or foes?...Miguel the groundskeeper, Luis the Llama, botanist Professor Falcone, the Pachacuties, and Ayar Manco (the 13th Century founder of the Incan civilization). Zoinks!

Tickets available at: www.ticketmaster.com or Box Office (201) 227-1030





Related Articles Shows View More New Jersey Stories

More Hot Stories For You