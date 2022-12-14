Macy Gray, Sarah Evans, L. Shankar And More On Sale At BergenPAC This Friday

bergenPAC announces new shows coming to its recently renovated theater: Macy Gray on Feb. 10, 2023; Country star Sarah Evans on Feb. 25, 2023; L. Shankar on March 2; The Robert Cray Band on March 7, 2023; KC & The Sunshine Band on March 9, 2003; Oh What a Night of Doo-Wop & Rock N Roll returns May 6, 2023.

Tickets go on-sale Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at 11 a.m. Visit www.ticketmaster.com or call bergenPAC's Box Office at (201) 227-1030.

Macy Gray

Friday, Feb. 10, 2023 - 8 PM

$29-$79

That unmistakable rasp, unshakable grasp on soul, and funky spirit assured Macy Gray her status as a 21st century icon since her arrival with the triple-platinum How Life Is in 1999. Selling over 25 million total albums globally, winning a GRAMMY Award and two BRIT Awards, collaborating with everyone from Ariana Grande to Galactic, and enchanting fans all over the world, her voice has consistently resounded throughout pop culture. Hailing from Canton, Ohio, Macy remains an undeniable force of nature, selling out venues in nearly every corner of the globe two decades into her storied career.

Most recently, 2016's Stripped earmarked a creative high point, garnering unanimous acclaim from Vogue, Vice, and many more. that signature rarity millions continue to treasure. Now, her tenth full-length album, RUBY, reaffirms and reasserts that signature rarity millions continue to treasure. Channeling the spirit of the "grimy" R&B and smoky jazz closest to her heart, Macy made a leap forward by looking back to formative inspirations. However, she updated those elements with enriched, entrancing, and enigmatic soundscapes brought to life by producers Johan Carlsson [Michael Bublé, Maroon 5], Tommy Brown [Jennifer Lopez, Fifth Harmony, Travis Scott], and Tommy Parker Lumpkins [Janet Jackson, Justin Bieber].

Sara Evans

Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023 - 8 PM

$29-$79

Sara Evans is at the top of her game as the fifth most-played female artist on country radio in nearly the last two decades.. 1 singles include "No Place That Far," "Suds In The Bucket, "A Real Fine Place To Start," "Born to Fly," and "A Little Bit Stronger," which spent 2 weeks in the top spot and was certified platinum by the R.I.A.A. Sara's "stunning, country voice" (Rolling Stone) earned her the prestigious Academy of Country Music Top Female vocalist accolade, as well as numerous American Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, Country Music Association, CMT and Grammy Awards nominations. In addition, the CMA awarded Video of the Year honors for her hit chart-topping single, "Born to Fly" from her landmark double-platinum album of the same name. Evans' discography also includes the platinum-selling studio albums Real Fine Place and Restless, as well as the gold-certified projects Stronger and No Place That Far.

L. Shankar

Thursday, March 2, 2023 - 8 PM

$29-$59

L. Shankar has enthralled audiences and critics alike all over the world. A child prodigy who is a virtuoso vocalist, violinist, composer, and record producer, has sold over 100 million albums through his solo projects and collaborations with other superstar musicians throughout the world.

Shankar grew up in Sri Lanka, and the age of 7, gave his first public concert. He gained a large following performing with some of the most eminent names in Carnatic music, playing all through India. Following the ethnic riots in Sri Lanka, his family escaped to India. Shenkar designed the first of its kind 10-string stereophonic Double Violin and formed the groundbreaking band Shakti with the British guitarist John Mclaughlin, Zakir Hussain and Vikku Vinayakram. Besides his numerous classical albums, he has released several pop, rock, electronic dance music hit albums.

The Robert Cray Band

Tuesday, March 7, 2023 - 8 PM

$29-$69

Guitarist and singer Robert Cray has been bridging the lines between blues, soul and R&B for the past four decades with 20 albums and five Grammy Awards. He has created a sound that rises from American roots and arrives today both fresh and familiar. His hits include "Don't Be Afraid of the Dark," "Smoking Gun," "Acting This Way" and "The Forecast (Calls for Pain)." The Blues Hall of Fame inductee and his talented veteran band will serve up a night full of grooves you won't want to miss.

KC & The Sunshine Band

Thursday, March 9, 2023 - 8 PM

$59-$154

KC and the Sunshine Band are still as widely popular today as when they first danced into the music scene 40 years ago. Harry Wayne Casey - KC for short - developed a unique fusion of R&B and funk, with a hint of a Latin percussion groove, giving us an impressive string of hits like "Get Down Tonight," "That's the Way (I Like It)," and "Shake Your Booty." With sales of over 100 million records, three Grammy Awards and an American Music Award, KC and the Sunshine Band was one of the most progressive bands of the 1970's and is credited with changing the sound of modern pop music!

Oh What a Night of Doo-Wop & Rock N Roll

Saturday, May 6, 2023 - 8 PM

$44-$84

Oh What a Night of Doo-Wop & Rock N Roll returns with a lineup featuring Kenny Vance & The Planotones ("Looking for an Echo"), Cleveland Still & The Dubs ("Could this be Magic"), The Danleers ("One Summer Night"), Joey Dee ("Peppermint Twist"), and LA LA Brooks (The Crystals' "Then He Kissed Me").

