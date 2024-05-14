MPAC Free Summer ARTS IN THE COMMUNITY Concerts Announced

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



MPAC has announced its 2024 Summer free concert and movie lineup. Events will take place outdoors at Vail Mansion Plaza and Pioneer Park by 1776 on the Green. Summer movies will be held at MPAC.

MPAC Arts in the Community Free Summer Events 2024

MPAC Music Student of the Month Recital

Wednesday, June 12 at 6 pm

Location: Vail Mansion Plaza

Students from Morris County schools honored as MPAC Music Students of the Month throughout this past season showcase their talents.

Music Student of the Month sponsored by The Walter F. and Alice Gorham Foundation, Inc.

Joshua Van Ness

Wednesday, June 19 at 6 pm

Location: Vail Mansion Park

Singer songwriter Joshua Van Ness is both the working man's musician and a true indie spirit whose music echoes the classics from decades ago, yet is driven by a desire to stay ahead of the trends.

Bollywood Dance Bash with DJ Arjun

Wednesday, July 10 at 6 pm

Location: Pioneer Park

Born in Mumbai, DJ Arjun is known for his Bollywood and Top 40 dance music mix, infusing his events with energy and enthusiasm that captivates the dance floor! Featuring Indian dance instruction from B2Z Dance School and henna tattoo artist Mehndikalogie.

Salsa at Sunset with DJ KD

Wednesday, July 24 at 6 pm

Location: Pioneer Park

MPAC's popular salsa dancing event returns featuring DJ KD providing the spirited sounds of salsa, merengue and more. Dance instruction from Daniel Herrera and Dreams Dance Studio.

Summer Soulful Dance Party with DJ Frank D

Wednesday, August 7 at 6 pm

Location: Pioneer Park

Morristown's own DJ Frank D expertly mixes, blends and spins every genre of music. You won't want to miss him! Photobooth available!

Wednesday, August 21 at 6 pm

Location: Vail Mansion Plaza

Singer/Songwriter Jake Wildhorn is a skilled writer, producer and performer, showcasing the talents he's inherited from his mother, well-known Broadway singer, Linda Eder, and his father, composer Frank Wildhorn. His music is a mix of alternative blues rock and acoustic rock inspired by both modern and classic artists such as Don Henley, Rob Thomas, John Mayer, and Ed SHeeran.

Summer Movies at MPAC:

Wonka

Tuesday, July 30 at 10:30 am

This fantasy musical based on the character from Roald Dahl's novel follows young Willy Wonka as he sets off on his dream to become the greatest chocolatier of all time. Timothée Chalamet stars. PG

Barbie

Tuesday, July 30 at 7 pm

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling star in this blockbuster that finds Barbie and Ken leaving the seemingly perfect world of Barbie Land to discover the joys and perils of the real world. PG-13

Wish

Tuesday, August 13 at 10:30 am

Young Asha's wish sets her on a magical adventure in which she must summon the courage she never knew she had to defeat a ruthless ruler with designs on destroying everything she loves. PG

Bob Marley: One Love

Tuesday, August 13 at 7 pm

This musical biopic of Bob Marley delves deep into the reggae superstar's legacy and cultural influence while presenting the captivating journey of the man behind the music. PG-13

Summer Arts in the Community is sponsored by ADP.

Rain sites TBD.

About MPAC

Mayo Performing Arts Center, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, presents a wide range of programs that entertain, enrich, and educate the diverse population of the region and enhance the economic vitality of Northern New Jersey. The 2023-2024 season is made possible, in part, by a grant the New Jersey State Council on the Arts/Department of State, a Partner Agency of the National Endowment for the Arts, as well as support received from the F.M. Kirby Foundation, The Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation and numerous corporations, foundations and individuals. Mayo Performing Arts Center was named 2016 Outstanding Historic Theatre by the League of Historic American Theatres, and is ranked in the top 50 mid-sized performing arts centers by Pollstar Magazine.

