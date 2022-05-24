MPAC to Present FIDDLER ON THE ROOF National Tour Featuring Morris County Resident Danny Arnold & More

Mayo Performing Arts Center will present the Morristown engagement of the Tony AwardÂ®-nominated Broadway revival of Fiddler on the Roof at Friday-Saturday, June 17-18. Tickets are $59-$109.

Showtimes are:

Friday, June 17 at 7:30 pm

Saturday, June 18 at 2 pm

Saturday, June 18 at 7:30 pm

The cast includes some local flavor to MPAC and Morris County. Danny Arnold, who was raised in Morris County, will take on the lead role of Tevye for this performance. Jason Thomas Sofge, who plays Constable, is familiar to MPAC audiences as the lead in the MPAC Spring musical Shrek the Musical.

A beloved theatrical classic from Tony Award-winner Joseph Stein, and Pulitzer Prize-winners Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick, Fiddler on the Roof is directed by Tony Award-winner Bartlett Sher (South Pacific, The King and I); choreographed by the acclaimed Israeli choreographer Hofesh Shechter; inspired by the original choreography of Jerome Robbins; and has musical direction by Ted Sperling.

Fiddler on the Roof is the heartwarming story of fathers and daughters, husbands and wives, and life, love and laughter. This classic musical is rich with Broadway hits, including "To Life (L'Chaim!)," "If I Were A Rich Man," "Sunrise Sunset," "Matchmaker, Matchmaker," and "Tradition."

The original Broadway production of Fiddler on the Roof, which opened in 1964, was the first musical in history to surpass 3,000 performances. The show won the 1965 Tony Award for Best Musical in addition to eight other Tony Awards that year. This acclaimed revival proudly introduces a new generation to the iconic musical adored across the globe.

Fiddler on the Roof has scenic design by Michael Yeargan (Tony Award-nominee, The King and I), costume design by Catherine Zuber (Tony Award-winner, The King and I), lighting design by Donald Holder (Tony Award-nominee, The King and I), sound design by Scott Lehrer (Tony Award-winner, South Pacific), and hair and wig design by Tom Watson.

Website: www.Fiddlermusical.com

About MPAC

Mayo Performing Arts Center, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, presents a wide range of programs that entertain, enrich, and educate the diverse population of the region and enhance the economic vitality of Northern New Jersey. The 2021-2022 season is made possible, in part, by a grant the New Jersey State Council on the Arts/Department of State, a Partner Agency of the National Endowment for the Arts, as well as support received from the F.M. Kirby Foundation, The Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation and numerous corporations, foundations and individuals. Mayo Performing Arts Center was named 2016 Outstanding Historic Theatre by the League of Historic American Theatres, and is ranked in the top 50 mid-sized performing arts centers by Pollstar Magazine.

Mayo Performing Arts Center

100 South St., Morristown, NJ 07960

box office (973) 539-8008

online: www.mayoarts.org