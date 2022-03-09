MOON OVER BUFFALO Opens at Music Mountain Theatre

Up next on the Music Mountain Theatre stage will be Moon Over Buffalo, running from March 11 through March 27. Show times are Fridays and Saturdays at 8 PM, Saturdays and Sundays at 3 PM.

If you enjoy comedies and farces then Moon Over Buffalo is sure to please with slamming doors, near misses, mistaken identities, and mass confusion! In the madcap comedy tradition of Lend Me a Tenor, the hilarious Moon Over Buffalo centers on George and Charlotte Hay, fading stars of the 1950s. As the play begins, they're playing Private Lives and Cyrano De Bergerac in rep in Buffalo, New York with five actors. On the brink of a disastrous split-up caused by George's dalliance with Unfortunately for George and Charlotte, everything that could go wrong does go wrong. Written by Ken Ludwig, Moon Over Buffalo originally premiered on Broadway at the Martin Beck Theatre in 1995 starring Philip Bosco and Carol Burnet.

Starring as George and Charlotte Hay at MMT are company members Patrick Lavery and Lauren Brader. Many familiar faces also join the cast of this farce with Joan Hoffman, Madison Kotnarowski, Rhett Commodaro, Colby Langweiler, Tristan Takacs and Roger Madding. Directing the comedy is Micky Dominick who was Director of the theatre program at La Salle College High School for more than fifteen years before his retirement this past year.

Music Mountain Theatre's Mainstage productions, performances for Young Audiences will be offered throughout the year! Beauty and the Beast will be presented on Saturday, March 12, 19, and 26. Show times are at 11 AM and 1 PM.

Subscribe and save with a subscription package for our season! 2022 subscriptions are Valid through December 2022 and can be purchased by visiting musicmountaintheatre.org, in person at the box office, or calling (609)397-3337.

Music Mountain Theatre has remained committed to its mission of enriching, educating, and entertaining the community through the appreciation of the arts during this difficult time. The Theatre strives to provide a safe environment for all with rigorous cleaning procedures and more recently, the installation of state-of-the-art air scrubbers to increase indoor air quality and reduce contaminants.

Music Mountain Theatre is located at 1483 NJ-179 in Lambertville, New Jersey.