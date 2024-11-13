MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET to be Presented at Surflight Theatre This Holiday Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Surflight Theatre is continuing their 2024 Season with their Christmas show, Miracle on 34th Street. Single mother, Doris Walker, doesn't want her six-year-old Susan's head filled with romantic notions. Their neighbor, Fred Gailey, tries to woo Doris by charming Susan and taking her to see Santa Claus at Macy's, where Doris works. Doris is not impressed, but when it turns out that Macy's Santa may, in fact, be the real Kris Kringle, a wave of love spreads across New York City that melts even the most cynical hearts. Filled with humor, spectacle and such beloved songs as Pinecones and Hollyberries, It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas and My State, My Kansas, this joyous, heartwarming musical is pure family entertainment. Based on the beloved movie with a score added by Meredith Willson (The Music Man).

Paula Hammons Sloan directs and choreographs. Along with a background in mathematics, her work as Director/Choreographer and Master Teacher has been recognized nationally for almost 40 years. Ms. Sloan has directed or choreographed numerous National tours including: Music Man, Cabaret, Bye Bye Birdie, Little Women, Urban Cowboy, Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, Seven Brides for Seven Brothers, Copacabana, Funny Girl, George M, Singin' in the Rain, Titanic, My One and Only, Crazy for You and The Unsinkable Molly Brown. Having mounted several productions at the Tropicana Resort and Casino and Resorts in Atlantic City, she also directed and choreographed Miracle on 34th Street (Jersey Shore Entertainment) on the West Coast and at the Tropicana Resort and Casino. She was choreographer for Jekyll and Hyde and Singin' in the Rain for the Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino Broadway Series in Atlantic City which also played for an extended run at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood Florida. Ms. Sloan has directed and choreographed regionally including, Kansas City Starlight (The Producers, Anything Goes), Casa Manana (Oklahoma), West Virginia Public Theatre, Surflight Theatre (On Your Toes, Sisters of Swing, Lady Be Good, Ragtime, Joseph, Will Rogers, White Christmas, Ebenezer), Gateway Playhouse, Plan B Productions (The Producers, Footloose), Theatre Under the Stars (Houston) (110 in the Shade, Wonderful Life, Disney's When You Wish), the Houston Symphony, the Houston Thanksgiving Day Parade and opening ceremonies of the 100th Anniversary Convention of Girl Scouts.

The show will also feature Musical Direction by Ricky Pope, Scenic Design by Christopher Strangfeld, Sound Design by Emily Parker, and Lighting Design by Anthony Marinaro.

Miracle on 34th Street features performances by Pete Clapsis (Kris Kringle), MaryAnn DiPietro (Doris Walker), Andrew Fehrenbacher (Fred Gailey), Ella Kossove (Susan Walker), Taylor Hilt Mitchell (Thomas Mara), Thomas Netter (Marvin Shellhammer), Parker Spagnuolo (Thomas Mara Jr.), and Tim Steiner (Mr. Sawyer).

Ensemble: Mike Brennan, Linden Ainsley Ebling, Dwan Hayes, Mason Hemphill, Nicholas Kaminski, Lily Kozub, Maya Momon, Alison Nusbaum, Hayden Rivas, David Sitler, Emily Steindl, Aiden Toth, Pam Veltri, Alexander Vogelgesang, Maxine Warren, and Thomas Whitcomb.

Youth Ensemble: Mira Ellis, Hunter Mayo, Edahi Aparicio, Milana Dinis, Violet Garsman, Mason Hemphill, Kyler Mathes, Arya LaPreta, and Emma Markowski.

