MCCC's Kelsey Players and Tomato Patch Productions Presents HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL JR.

MCCC's Kelsey Players and Tomato Patch Productions with special arrangement by Music Theatre International (MTI) are proud to present Disney's infectiously fun "High School Musical Jr" March 24-26 at Kelsey Theatre on the West Windsor campus of Mercer County Community College.

This sixty-minute production adapted for young performers includes favorites such as "Get' cha Head in the Game," "Stick to the Status Quo" and "We're All in This Together."

The story begins on the first day after winter break at East High. The Jocks, Brainiacs, Thespians and Skater Dudes all find their cliques. Basketball team captain and resident jock, Troy, discovers that the brainy Gabriella, a girl he met singing karaoke on his ski trip, has just enrolled at East High. The couple cause an upheaval when they decide to audition for the high school musical. Although many students resent the threat posed to the "status quo," Troy and Gabriella's alliance might just open the door for others to shine as well.

The cast features Tamas Bulla of South River as Chad, Julia D'Ovidio of Allentown as Ms. Tenny/Moderator, Juliana Gonzalez-Najera of Burlington as Jill Scott, Lydia Hartmann of Allentown as Sharpa, Aayush Kishore of South Brunswick as Troy, Kate Kopera of Hamilton as Ms. Darbus, Keanu Lamarre of Lawrence as Coach Bolton, James Murray of Hamilton as Zeke, Andrew Meschke of Yardley, Pa as Ryan, Lily Rivenburgh of Hightstown as Martha, Catalina Rivera of Hightstown as Taylor, Tiana Smith of Hamilton as Gabriella, Elian Winters of East Windsor as Kelsey.

The ensemble features Erin Banque of Montgomery, Lauren James, Mateo Mazariegos, Isabella Oswald, Ethan Sanchez of Hamilton; Cameron McCormick of Newtown, Pennsylvania and Campbell Tormey of Ewing.

Tickets are $16 for adults, $14 for children, students and senior citizens. Tickets may be purchased online at KelseyTheatre.org or by calling the Kelsey Box Office at 609-570-3333.

Kelsey Theatre, located at 1200 Old Trenton Road in West Windsor, is wheelchair accessible. Free parking is available next to the building. Assisted listening devices are available upon request. For a complete listing of events, visit the Kelsey website at www.KelseyTheatre.org.