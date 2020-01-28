MARTIN'S BIG WORDS Storytime & Collage Craft Are Coming to Morven

Martin's Big Words is an unforgettable portrait of a man whose dream changed America forever and whose image is depicted by various artists throughout Morven's latest exhibition Dreaming of Utopia: Roosevelt, New Jersey. Children will create a "big words" collage to take home and inspire big dreams, following the reading.

Martin's Big Words Storytime & Collage Craft at Morven

Thursday, February 20 at 11:00 a.m.

$10 for two adults with up to 3 children;

Free with Morven's Family Membership

Ages 3 to 6

Register here:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/storytime-at-morven-tickets-53099381680

Doreen Rappaport's picture-book biography introduces one of the world's most influential leaders, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., to young readers.





