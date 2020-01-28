MARTIN'S BIG WORDS Storytime & Collage Craft Are Coming to Morven

Article Pixel Jan. 28, 2020  

MARTIN'S BIG WORDS Storytime & Collage Craft Are Coming to Morven

Martin's Big Words is an unforgettable portrait of a man whose dream changed America forever and whose image is depicted by various artists throughout Morven's latest exhibition Dreaming of Utopia: Roosevelt, New Jersey. Children will create a "big words" collage to take home and inspire big dreams, following the reading.

Martin's Big Words Storytime & Collage Craft at Morven

Thursday, February 20 at 11:00 a.m.

$10 for two adults with up to 3 children;
Free with Morven's Family Membership
Ages 3 to 6

Register here:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/storytime-at-morven-tickets-53099381680

Doreen Rappaport's picture-book biography introduces one of the world's most influential leaders, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., to young readers.




Related Articles View More New Jersey Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You