MARTIN'S BIG WORDS Storytime & Collage Craft Are Coming to Morven

Martin's Big Words is an unforgettable portrait of a man whose dream changed America forever and whose image is depicted by various artists throughout Morven's latest exhibition Dreaming of Utopia: Roosevelt, New Jersey. Children will create a "big words" collage to take home and inspire big dreams, following the reading.
Martin's Big Words Storytime & Collage Craft at Morven
Thursday, February 20 at 11:00 a.m.
$10 for two adults with up to 3 children;
Free with Morven's Family Membership
Ages 3 to 6
Register here:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/storytime-at-morven-tickets-53099381680
Doreen Rappaport's picture-book biography introduces one of the world's most influential leaders, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., to young readers.