MAGICAL MYSTERY DOORS: Tribute to The Doors, Led Zeppelin, and The Beatles On Sale February 2

Magical Mystery Doors is a tribute act that blends and layers the music of three legendary bands to create something new and unique for music fans everywhere. 

By: Jan. 30, 2024

bergenPAC has announced another new show for the 2024 season. Magical Mystery Doors: Tribute of The Doors, Led Zeppelin, and The Beatles on Thursday, March 30, 2024, at 8 p.m.

Magical Mystery Doors

Tribute of The Doors, Led Zeppelin, and The Beatles

Thursday, March 30, 2024 at 8 p.m.

$29-$45

Magical Mystery Doors is a tribute act that blends and layers the music of three legendary bands to create something new and unique for music fans everywhere. 

The Beatles, Led Zeppelin, and The Doors. These iconic groups changed the face of music as we know it.  Their songs have become part of our history.  Their melodies have moved people everywhere to “Come Together” in their love of music.  Patrons attending a Magical Mystery Doors performance can expect to hear timeless tunes from each of these historic bands over the course of the night.  The songs you know, the songs you love, the songs you sing at the top of your lungs! 

Throughout the show, Magical Mystery Doors combines some of these classic compositions in ways that surprise and delight audiences time and time again.  The melody from The Doors' “Hello, I Love You” laying atop Led Zeppelin's “Misty Mountain Hop.”  The pounding beat of Zep's “When the Levee Breaks” coupled with the serene strumming of The Beatles' “Dear Prudence.”  The thematic sequence of The Rain Song – Riders On The Storm – Here Comes The Sun. These rare arrangements take crowds on an unexpected and exhilarating journey “Over The Hills And Far Away.” 

Magical Mystery Doors also enhances the audience experience with a captivating visual presentation. Video screens and a stunning array of lighting allow this act to create an environment where the music comes to life.  Fans young and old can “Break On Through” their daily distractions in this immersive and mesmerizing show.

Come take a step through the “Magical Mystery Doors” for a night you won't soon forget!

Tickets go on sale today, Friday, Feb. 2, 2024, at 11 a.m. Visit www.ticketmaster.com or call bergenPAC's Box Office at (201) 227-1030.




