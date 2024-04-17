Lyle Lovett and Lisa Loeb Perform at MPAC in May

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Two iconic songwriters will share the stage, trade songs and swap stories when Lyle Lovett and Lisa Loeb perform together at Mayo Performing Arts Center on Wednesday, May 15 at 7:30 pm.

Tickets are $59-$99.

A singer, composer and actor, Lyle Lovett has broadened the definition of American music in a career that spans 14 albums. Coupled with his gift for storytelling, the Texas-based musician fuses elements of country, swing, jazz, folk, gospel and blues in a convention-defying manner that breaks down barriers.

Whether touring as a 'Duo' or with his 'Acoustic Group' or his 'Large Band,' Lovett's live performances show not only the breadth of this Texas legend's deep talents, but also the diversity of his influences, making him one of the most compelling and captivating musicians in popular music. Since his self-titled debut in 1986, Lyle Lovett has evolved into one of music's most vibrant and iconic performers. Among his many accolades, besides the four Grammy Awards, he was given the Americana Music Association's inaugural Trailblazer Award, and was named Texas State Musician. His works, rich and eclectic, are some of the most beloved of any artist working today.

Grammy® award-winning singer/songwriter Lisa Loeb started her career with the platinum-selling Number 1 hit song “Stay (I Missed You)” from the film Reality Bites. A trailblazing independent artist, Lisa was the first pop musician to have a Number 1 single while not signed to a recording contract. Lisa continues to craft irresistible pop songs for the 21st century, while designing eyewear, writing children’s books, and supporting non-profit causes. Lisa’s recent television appearances include John Oliver’s “Last Week Tonight,” “Orange Is the New Black,” “About a Boy,” “Hot Tub Time Machine 2,” “King of the Nerds,” “AP Bio,” as well as Sprout’s “Sunny Side Up Show.”