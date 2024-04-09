Luna Stage To Host Spring Theatre Classes + Summer Camps!

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Luna Stage will host Spring Theatre Classes + Summer Camps! Sign up today for courses in Acting, Improv, Stage Combat and more! Spring theatre classes start April 20!

To support equity and access, all Luna programs are pay-what-you-choose!

Lineup of Classes

CREATIVE DAMA (Grades K-2)

Saturdays 9-10am

This class introduces acting and improvisation skills for our youngest students! By exploring characters from their favorite stories and inventing characters of their own, kids will stretch their imaginations and develop confidence as performers. This imaginative storytelling and creativity workshop is a fabulous introduction to the world of theatre!

This class will be taught by Natasha Gallop

ACTING TECHNIQUE (Grades 3-6)

Saturdays 10-11am

Build your confidence, explore your creativity, and grow as an actor in this fun, collaborative class!Students will explore scripted scenes, improvisation, physical and vocal warm-ups, and more! Each session culminates in a showcase for an invited audience.Returning students are welcome.

This class will be taught by Natasha Gallop

DANCE FOR KIDS (All Ages)

Saturdays 11-12pm

Students in Dance will explore multiple genres of dance and storytelling through movement! Students will increase their physical strength and flexibility while also engaging in a creative atmosphere where they can choreograph and collaborate with peers!

This class will be taught by Julia Murphy

IMPROV (Grades 7-12)

Saturdays 12-1pm

Students in Improv will work on improvisational skills by participating in games, collaborative scene projects, and creative theatre exercises. This class will exercise your mind, body, and voice so that you feel more confident in every aspect of acting! This class will be taught by Julia Murphy

DANCE FOR ADULTS

Saturdays 9-10am

Dance for Adults is a fun and exciting way to get some exercise on Saturday mornings! Whether you're completely new to dance, or have danced your whole life, this class will help you find confidence in movement and increase your strength and flexibility! This class is especially convenient for parents of creative drama students! While your child is in class- enjoy a little time devoted to yourself!

This class will be taught by Julia Murphy

STAGE COMBAT FOR ADULTS & TEENS

Saturdays 10-11am

Adults and Teens (ages 15+) can join us for this 8 week stage combat class. Create the illusion of violence for stage. This highly physical course will cover armed and unarmed fight choreography as well as prop weapon safety. Students will choreograph and perform their own duels and battle scenes. If you would like to take a class at the same time as your child, Acting Techniques (Gr 3-6) runs concurrently with Stage Combat!

This class will be taught by Lucas Pinner

SHAKESPEARE DEEP DIVE: RICHARD II (For Mature Teens & Adults)

Tuesdays 6:30-8:30 pm

In Shakespeare Deep Dive we will spend the entire session exploring a single play: Richard II. In our rigorous text analysis, you will examine how Shakespeare's use of language and meter can inform your acting choices. In our scene work, each actor will have the opportunity to embody multiple characters at different moments within the play. By the end of the course, you'll know Richard II inside and out and be equipped with the tools you'll need when approaching any Shakespeare play.

This class will be taught by Natasha Warner

CREATING A SOLO PERFORMANCE (For Adults)

Mondays 7-9pm

Develop characters through improvisation, and explore writing techniques that allow you to stretch outside your comfort zone! You'll learn different ways to discover characters in the safest of environments – and begin the solo show you've been dreaming of (and maybe scared of?) creating!

This class will be taught by Gary Rudoren

KIDS CLASS REGISTRATION

ADULT CLASS REGISTRATION