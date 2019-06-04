Luna Stage Presents SECRET CITIES

Luna Stage, the People's Choice Award-winning "Best Small Theatre in New Jersey," has commissioned eight original scenes and songs, uniquely inspired by real locations and people from the City of Orange. Come celebrate Orange Week as the theatre moves outdoors, performing these plays in some of the places that inspired them.

Written by Kofi Alleyne, Jessica Baskerville, Sergio Caetano, Phoebe Farber, Miranda Jones, Kait Kerrigan, Ben Morss and Diane Polledri, the pieces are set in such diverse locations as the Orange Public Library, Orange Sanitary Bakery, John's Market, the YMCA, Woody's Funeral Parlor, and more.

SECRET CITIES is directed by Ari Laura Kreith and Chris Kuiken, and features performances on Thursday, June 6 at 11:30am at John's Market, Saturday, June 8th at 11:30am at Orange Library, and Saturday June 8th at 2:00pm at The Artfull Bean.

Different pieces will be performed at each location. (See schedule below.)

Date: Thursday, June 6 at 11:30am

Location: John's Market, 100 South Essex Avenue

Described by one Yelp reviewer as "a museum of Italian American heritage in Orange that also serves food," John's Market is an Orange Institution. Three generations of Orange residents have turned to John's for delicious food and good company. Come for lunch on Thursday, and enjoy performances based on the culturally rich stories of John's devoted patrons.

Date: Saturday, June 8 at 11:30 am

Location: Orange Public Library, 348 Main Street

The City of Orange will be celebrating its culture and history at the Orange Week Block Party on Main Street. Luna will join in the fun with a series of short plays and songs inspired by local characters and stories. The adventure begins on the steps of the Orange Public Library at 11:30 am, and continues in multiple locations off the beaten path.

Stop by the Luna Stage table at the Block Party starting at 11am to pick up a schedule of events and learn more about all of Luna's offerings for youth and adults.

Date: Saturday, June 8 at 2pm

Location: Artfull Bean, 400 South Jefferson Street, Suite B

On Saturday June 8, the Artfull Bean Cafe will close its doors for good. Before that happens, Luna Stage will share stories and songs to celebrate the experiences the Valley Arts community has shared in this local hub.





