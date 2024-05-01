The Theater Project Will Host Free Script-in-Hand Presentation of New Play STREETCART

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Theater Project will present a script-in-hand performance of StreetCART by Lynn Aylward on Saturday, May 18 at 2 pm. The presentation, the last of the 2024 spring series, will be followed by a lively discussion with the playwright, director, actors, and audience.

StreetCART is a riff on Tennessee William's play A Streetcar Named Desire. It tells the story of a couple living a quintessential and happy San Francisco life – Will's in tech, Enrique's a chef and they live in an overpriced apartment in the Mission. Will is pioneering a new augmented reality technology, CART, with huge implications for psychotherapy. When Will's drama queen sister Alice shows up on the doorstep, the temptation to test the new tech becomes … desirable.

Lynn Aylward is an emerging playwright who recently moved from San Francisco via Scotland to New Jersey. Her short plays have been produced in California, Florida, and New York. Her full-length plays have been semi-finalists in the Bay Area Playwrights Festival and the City Lights Theatre (San Jose) Festival. She taught playwriting and directed for Rising Voices, a theater group for incarcerated women in Oakland, CA, and is a co-founder of Same Boat Theater, the Bay Area's first eco-justice performance group. Her full-length play Three Chords and the Truth was in the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2021.

The performance and discussion with the author, cast, and director will take place at the Cranford Community Center, 224 Walnut Avenue; admission is free, thanks in part to the sponsorship of the Friends of the Cranford Library and a Union County LAP Grant. The event is part of a monthly series of new play readings presented at the Center by The Theater Project in the fall, winter, and spring.

The Theater Project, a professional theater company, contributes to a more thoughtful, inspired, and creative community by connecting audiences to new work, rising artists, and thought-provoking conversations about the issues of our times. More information is available at TheTheaterProject.org. or by calling (908) 809-8865.

Play Broadway Games