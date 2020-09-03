Luna Stage Announces Fall Classes Lineup And Play In Your Pod Program

Luna Stage announces a full lineup of virtual fall classes for youth and adults starting September 14.

Luna Stage announces a full lineup of virtual fall classes for youth and adults starting Sept 14 and also launches Play In Your Pod, a custom education experience. Classes include Improvisation, Screenwriting, Musical Theatre, Acting Shakespeare, Playwriting, Zoom Mystery Creation, Scene Study and more. Play In Your Pod offers additional flexible educational opportunities. All programs are offered over Zoom, and Luna is proud to continue its commitment to equity and accessibility by offering each program on a sliding scale.

"In the midst of this pandemic, Luna is creating opportunities for youth and adults to be creative, connected and inspired," says Luna Stage Artistic Director Ari Laura Kreith. "This summer, 230 participants enrolled in twenty-three different classes, and we were grateful to be able to serve both our local community and students from as far away as California and Panama. We were thrilled by the caliber of work our students created, and overjoyed that they developed friendships in the virtual space that continued even after classes ended."

Students and parents raved about Luna's virtual programs. "My son couldn't wait to get on the Zoom call," said one summer session parent. "His teachers were so good!" Others praised the "amazing, knowledgeable and supportive" teachers and the "super fun and laid back" classes. All opportunities were available on a pay-what-you-wish scale, a policy Luna is extending into the autumn months.

This fall, Luna's classes will span a variety of topics for students of all ages. Improv classes will be offered for children and teenagers several days a week. Musical theater classes will be available for children, middle schoolers, and high school students. Teenagers will have a number of programs open to them: in addition to musical theater and improv classes, budding actors can enroll in scene study or film acting. Teen writers can enroll in screenwriting and playwriting classes to pen a short film or ten-minute play; those interested in movies can take film editing for teen creators.

In addition to offering classes, Luna will collaborate with families navigating remote schooling by offering flexible classes for existing small groups. Dubbed the Play In Your Pod program, this unique structure allows small learning groups to approach Luna for customized classes that meet their schedule and artistic goals, and Luna will build a class to fit their needs. Further information on Play In Your Pod can be found at https://www.lunastage.org/play-in-your-pod.

Luna Stage's adult programming includes a brand new Improv for Adults class, scene study, and musical theater. Writers' workshops including 10 Minute Playwriting and Solo Show Creation Taught by professional theatre artists, these classes deepen self-expression and artistry, while offering a chance to connect virtually. Sign up is available at https://www.lunastage.org/classes-2020 .

Luna is offering each of these educational opportunities on a pay-what-you-wish basis. Families can donate what feels comfortable, full scholarships are available, and no one will be turned away for lack of funds. All tuition directly supports the artists teaching these innovative programs. This initiative aims to increase access and equity during the coronavirus pandemic, part of Luna Stage's larger effort to foster creativity and community during the COVID-19 crisis. Information on these and other educational offerings can be found on Luna's website at https://www.lunastage.org/classes-2020.

