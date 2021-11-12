Live Korean Shamanic Folk-Pop Coming To Jersey City This Saturday

The NJCU Center for the Arts will present a live Korean Folk-Pop concert on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 8 p.m. when Ak Dan Gwang Chil (ADG7) - direct from Korea - performs in the Margaret Williams Theatre (2039 John F. Kennedy Boulevard) on campus at New Jersey City University (NJCU) as part of their tour of the United States East Coast, California and Canada.

With one foot in the world of tradition and another in glitzy upbeat pop, Ak Dan Gwang Chil (ADG7) is a multi-award winning group featuring three powerhouse female folk singers and a rich repertoire inspired by Korea's sacred, shamanic ritual music (gut) and beloved folk songs (minyo) of Hwanghae Province in the northern reaches of the Peninsula. Their powerful performances engage and immerse like no other, presenting the spiritual blessings and positive energy of traditional music in a thoroughly modern and often comical style.

ADG7 was organized in 2015, the year Korea commemorated its 70th anniversary of national liberation. By reconnecting with and reimaging shared Korean cultural roots, ADG7 expresses the true meaning of liberation and the desire for unification. The group's recognitions include Best Group at the 2018 KBS Korean Traditional Music Awards and the Sori Frontier Award at the 2017 Jeongju International Sori Festival, plus recent performances at WOMEX (World Music Expo) 2019 and globalFEST 2020 as an official artists and upcoming shows as a grantee of Mid Atlantic Tours' 2020-2021 touring roster.

Stephanie Chaiken, the Director of the NJCU Center for the Arts, says "We are absolutely delighted to be presenting ADG7 as we are back in person in our theatre. This one-night-only concert gives our audience an opportunity to experience incredible world musicians who are inspirational and on the cutting edge of creativity."

Tickets for the November 13 show are $25 and can be purchased at njcu.edu/arts. For more information contact boxoffice@njcu.edu or (201) 200-2429.

Band Members: Kim Yak Dae (Daeguem), Lee Man Wol (Piri & Saenghwang), Grace Park (Ajaeng), Won Meon Dong Maru (Gayaguem), Chun Gung Dal (Percussion), Sunwoo Barabarabarabam (Percussion), Hong Ok (Singer), Myeong Wol (Singer), and Yoo Wol (Singer)