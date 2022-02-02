Light Opera of New Jersey Opens LA BOHEME at Fellowship Cultural Arts Center

Light Opera of New Jersey (LONJ) presents La Bohème at the state-of-the-art Mitchell and Ann Sieminski Theater at the Fellowship Cultural Arts Center. The show will run March 19, 25 and 26 at 7:30PM, and on March 20 at 2:30PM.

Tickets are available online at www.fellowshipculturalartscenter.org or by phone at 908-580-3892. Tickets range from $49.50 to $65.00 with discounts available for students and seniors.

Light Opera of New Jersey returns to the stage with one of the most beloved operas, Puccini's La Bohème. The timeless story of love and loss for a group of struggling artists resonates with some of the most beautiful music ever written for the stage. The production is directed by Andrea DelGiudice and is reimagined and transported to modern times in New York City while using projected imagery. Jason Tramm conducts the production which includes a chamber orchestra in the pit.

"We are delighted to welcome Light Opera of New Jersey back to the Mitchell and Ann Sieminski Theater for their performance of La Bohème. The depth of talent within their cast and the spectacular staging LONJ employs brings outstanding theater to Somerset County," said Brian Lawrence, President & CEO, Fellowship Senior Living.

The principal cast will feature Molly Dunn, Mimì (Weiner Kammeropera); Frederick Schlick, Rodolfo (Tri-Cities Opera); Gina Hanzlik, Musetta (Michigan Opera Theater); Jason Detwiler, Marcello (San Diego Opera); Suchan Kim, Schaunard (New York City Opera); and Ronald Campbell, Colline (Northern Virginia Opera).

"I am delighted to collaborate with these talented professional artists as we bring Puccini's great masterpiece to life in a fresh, modern adaptation by our talented director, Andrea DelGiudice. We are thrilled to take the stage for our first production since the pandemic and can't wait to bring professional opera/operetta and Musical Theater to audiences in Basking Ridge and beyond!" said Maestro Tramm, noted conductor and Executive Director, Light Opera of New Jersey.

Treat yourself to dinner before our evening La Bohème performances at Wilson's Tapas Bar & Lounge, just steps away from the theater at Fellowship Village. Culinary dishes prepared by Fellowship Village's award-winning executive chef feature only the freshest ingredients and highest quality; the venue offers a 5-star dining experience.

Dinner and two drinks are $59.99 per person plus tax and 20% service charge. To make a reservation call 908-580-3818.

All theater patrons must show proof of being fully vaccinated for COVID-19 by showing their vaccination card and photo ID. Digital copies on smart phones with both sides of the card are acceptable as are paper copies. Masks must be worn in the theater and the common areas for the safety of our residents.

The theater's 2022 lineup includes Trilogy Repertory's They're Playing Our Song in April, NJ Ballet's The Spring Mix Repertory Program in May and an American Theater Group presentation in June.