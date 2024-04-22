Latin Superstars Prince Royce & Wisin Perform At Boardwalk Hall Arena This June

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



As part of the North to Shore Festival presented by Prudential, there will be a Latin takeover. Two of the biggest superstars, Prince Royce and Wisin, will perform their biggest hits at Boardwalk Hall Arena on Friday, June 21st, at 8 p.m.

Prince Royce, a multiplatinum award-winning singer and songwriter, has become a bona fide Latin superstar. With 17 #1 radio hits and more than 80 awards and recognitions, including 22 Latin Billboard Awards, 19 Premio lo Nuestro Awards, 19 Premios Juventud Awards, 6 Latin AMAs, and 12 Latin GRAMMY nominations, his success and talent are undeniable.

Royce has a massive fan base with over 55 million followers on social media. He has sold out many of the most prestigious venues in Latin America and the United States. In February 2019, Prince Royce made history as the first and only tropical music artist to perform at the Houston Rodeo at the NRG Stadium, attracting more than 55,000 euphoric fans. This is a testament to the power and influence of his music.

All of his albums have been certified multiplatinum. His album FIVE debuted at #1 on Billboard's Latin Albums chart and earned Royce the highest first-week sales of any Latin album in the two years prior to the release. The album has been certified Triple Platinum by the RIAA in the United States and has garnered multiple international certifications. FIVE made the Top Latin Albums list at Billboard's coveted end-of-year issue, and Billboard also named Royce one of the Top Latin Artists.

Wisin, from Puerto Rico, is one of today's biggest reggaeton rappers, singers, and record producers, best known as a member of the reggaeton duo Wisin Met Yandel, and will bring his solo show to Boardwalk Hall.

Wisin and Yandel first came onto the music scene in 2000 with Los Reyes del Nuevo Milenio. They soon got a major label deal and launched Mi Vida... My Life and Machete Music. Pa'l Mundo catapulted them to mainstream success, where they both soon went on with solo careers.

Wisin's first solo album, El Sobreviviente, was a great success, as was his second studio album, El Regreso del Sobreviviente. Wisin is currently working with Prince Royce on their Power and Love tour.

Reserve Tickets now to see two of Latin music biggest stars Prince Royce and Wisin which are on-sale now at Ticketmaster.com.

ATLANTIC CITY North 2 Shore Festival Lineup

For tickets and more information visit: NorthtoShore.com

JUNE 18

4 p.m.: “Harmonizing Health: The Transformative Power of Arts in Maternal Well-Being” panel discussion, online

6:15 p.m.: “Silent Reflections”: Silent Films with Live Music Accompaniment at Little Water Distillery. “Different from the Others” (1919) and other films will be featured

JUNE 19

6 p.m.: Hip Hop's 50th Anniversary Double Feature Screening: “Beat Street” and “Wild Style” at Union Hall Arts.

7 p.m.: Mayor Marty Small's White Party at Island Waterpark at Showboat

7 p.m.: Poetry Slam Noyes Art Garage

7 p.m.: Remember the '80s Quizzo (trivia) at Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall Yard

JUNE 20

6 p.m.: “5 Spirits, 5 Cocktails, 5 Mixologist, 5 Photographers, 5 Hours” at Little Water Distillery

6 p.m.: Skate AC Third Annual Art Show at Union Hall Arts

6 p.m.: Atlantic City Ballet at Noyes Art Garage

6 p.m.: Retro Future Night featuring Vinyl DJs, Vendors & Retro Vibes at Union Hall Arts

6 p.m.: “Knock Once for Yes: Paintings from the Otherworld” at The Seed

6:30 p.m.: Beer Dinner at Secret Garden

7 p.m.: Gina Roche's “Music from the Prohibition Era with a Twist” at The Chelsea Pub and Inn

7 p.m.: '80s Karaoke at Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall Yard

8 p.m.: Kurt Vile, Emily Robb at Anchor Rock Club

JUNE 21

4 p.m.: “Meet the Muralists” at Cardinal Restaurant

5 p.m.: Sunset Jazz with The Bob Sterling Band at Ocean Bar

6 p.m.: Dancing Under the Rainbow at Claridge Ball Room

7 p.m.: Abuelita's Secret Speakeasy featuring flamenco guitar player Joe Vlado at Cigar Lounge and Secret Garde

7 p.m.: The Barn Show (fundraiser for CROPS) at CROPS Store

8 p.m.: Avery Sunshine, Eric Roberson at Caesars Circus Maximus Theater

8 p.m.: Prince Royce, Wisin at Boardwalk Hall

8 p.m.: “Happy Together Tour” with The Turtles, Jay & the Americans, The Association, Badfinger, The Vogues, The Cowsills at Ovation Hall at Ocean Resort Casino

8 p.m.: The Australian Pink Floyd Show at Tropicana Showroom

8 p.m.: “Last Hand: An AC Murder Mystery” at Claridge

8 p.m.: Beach Blonde: The White Chocolate Party at BAR|32

9 p.m.: DJ Skyline at Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall Yard

JUNE 22

11 a.m.: #ACFamous Brunch featuring DJ Skyline at Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall Yard

Noon: Linda Shields, The Jersey Shore Medium, at Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall

Noon: E-Sports Showdown Tournament at ACX1 Studios at The Pier at Caesars

Noon: AC Street Artists Paint Out at Noyes Art Garage

Noon: Showcase Stage and Artist Village at Orange Loop Festival Grounds with Michelle Tomko, Open4Business, The Cason Express Show Band, Children's Choir of Southern New Jersey, Lem Turner, Paige Washington, Village Bridge, Angela Burton & Passion

Noon: Skate AC's Bash at Sovereign and Sunset avenues

Noon: Bespoke: A Cigar & Cocktail Experience at Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall Yard

1 p.m.: Global Grooves: Music & Arts in the Park at O'Donnell Memorial Park

5 p.m.: Sinatra Supper featuring Robert Polillo at Secret Garden

5 p.m.: Kickstart! The Espresso Martini Experience Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall Yard

6 p.m.: High in the Mid '80s ('80s music tribute) at Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall Yard

6:30 p.m.: Beach Bonfire at Chicken Bone Beach (at Missouri Avenue)

7 p.m.: Sam Morril, Chris DiStefano at Caesars Circus Maximus Theater

8 p.m.: Keyshia Cole, Trey Songz, Jaheim, K. Michele at Boardwalk Hall

8 p.m.: Frankie Valli at Hard rock Live at Etess Arena at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino

8 p.m.: The B-52's, The Weeklings at Ovation Hall at Ocean Resort Casino

8 p.m.: Barenaked Ladies at Tropicana Showroom

8 p.m.: Sheng Wang at Sound Waves at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino

8 p.m.: Yannis Pappas at Harrah's

10 p.m.: “I Want to Dance” ('80s music) with DJ Skyline at Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall Yard

JUNE 23

11 a.m.: Create 48: Atlantic City Mural Project

Noon: Showcase Stage and Artist Village at Orange Loop Festival Grounds with Michelle Tomko, Open4Business, The Cason Express Show Band, Children's Choir of Southern New Jersey, Lem Turner, Paige Washington, Village Bridge, Angela Burton & Passion

10 a.m.: Beach Soccer Tournament, Atlantic City Beach at Stockton University

11 a.m.: #ACFamous Brunch featuring DJ Skyline at Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall Yard

2 p.m.: Soup Can Magazine's Candemonium (spoken word/hip-hop showcase) at Sister Jean's Kitchen

5 p.m.: Mary Cross' Tribute to Phyllis Hyman & Timeless Jazz and Soul Classics at Celebrity Theatre at Claridge

About the North to Shore Festival

The North to Shore Festival, launched in 2023, features all the talent, diversity and creativity that New Jersey has to offer, packed into three extraordinary weekends of performances, screenings, parties and conversations in three of the state's most iconic cities. Hosted by Atlantic City, Asbury Park, and Newark, the North to Shore Festival brings together events at more than 100 venues for an over-the-top showcase of Jersey excellence, aligned with Governor Phil Murphy and First Lady Tammy Murphy's vision of a celebration worthy of the Garden State's long legacy of innovation in the arts, film and technology. For the latest updates and new concert listings, visit northtoshore.com.