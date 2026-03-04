Laszlo Gardony Quartet With Don Braden To Perform At Regattabar

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Pianist and composer Laszlo Gardony will perform with his quartet at Regattabar in Cambridge on Friday, April 10. The performance will feature saxophonist Don Braden, bassist John Lockwood, and drummer Yoron Israel.

Gardony, a Sunnyside recording artist and winner of the Great American Jazz Piano Competition, has been praised by The New York Times for his “fluid pianism.” Two of his albums have appeared on DownBeat Magazine’s “Best of the Year” list. A pianist and composer known for improvisation-focused performances, Gardony has appeared in 27 countries and released 14 albums on labels including Sunnyside, Antilles, and Avenue.

Gardony currently serves as a professor of piano at Berklee College of Music and participates in Harvard University’s Jazz Combo Initiative program. Over the course of his career he has collaborated with musicians including Dave Holland, Miroslav Vitous, David “Fathead” Newman, Randy Brecker, Eddie Gomez, Victor Lewis, Mick Goodrick, and Avery Sharpe.

Don Braden, a tenor saxophonist, flutist, composer, and educator, has performed with artists including Betty Carter, Wynton Marsalis, Freddie Hubbard, and Roy Haynes. His work with Gardony is featured on the Laszlo Gardony Sextet recording Life in Real Time, which was named one of the Boston Globe’s best albums of 2015. The two musicians have performed together at venues including Birdland, Mechanics Hall, the Paul Brown Concert Series in Hartford, the Spire Center, and the Cambridge River Festival.

The quartet also features drummer Yoron Israel and bassist John Lockwood. Israel has performed internationally and appeared on more than 200 recordings with artists including Sonny Rollins, Abbey Lincoln, Ahmad Jamal, and Horace Silver. He has been a member of the Laszlo Gardony Trio for more than 20 years and currently serves as Chair and Professor of Percussion at Berklee College of Music.

Lockwood has built an international reputation performing with musicians such as Joe Henderson, Dizzy Gillespie, Pat Metheny, and Freddie Hubbard. He has collaborated regularly with artists including George Garzone, Joe Maneri, Billy Pierce, and Gardony, and serves as an Associate Professor at Berklee College of Music.

Tickets

The performance will take place at Regattabar, 1 Bennett Street in Cambridge. Tickets range from $30.15 to $41.79.