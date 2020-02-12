Laiona Michelle Returns To George Street Playhouse For One Night Only

Broadway veteran Laiona Michelle, writer and star of the critically acclaimed Little Girl Blue - The Nina Simone Musical-which enjoyed a record-breaking sold-out run in 2019-will return to George Street Playhouse March 19 for a momentous one night concert at George Street's new home in the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center, celebrating the music of Nina Simone and classic Broadway.

The special event will include a selection of Broadway favorites and highlight Nina Simone's most iconic hits - including "Feeling Good," "My Baby Just Cares for Me," "Sinnerman," "Little Girl Blue," and many more, all in celebration of Black History Month and Women's History Month.

"We could not be more thrilled to welcome back powerhouse performer Laiona Michelle," George Street Playhouse's Artistic Director David Saint said. "Audiences will remember her not only from her 'standing room only' run of Little Girl Blue on our stage, but also from American Hero, for which she earned critical acclaim."

"I am so excited right now, to be returning to George Street Playhouse," said Michelle. "Things are all coming together in such an amazing way. This concert is a blessing; a way for me to honor this remarkable woman, Nina Simone, through her music and through a very special guest who will join me on stage. At the same time, we plan to mix things up a little and have some fun."

In addition to this historic concert, Ms. Michelle wrote the book for a new Broadway-bound production, Mandela, a new musical developed in partnership with the family of Nelson Mandela, featuring music & lyrics by Greg Dean Borowsky and Shaun Borowsky.

Tickets for An Evening with Laiona Michelle: Celebrating the Music of Nina Simone and Classic Broadway begin as low as $25 and are already in high-demand. Audiences are encouraged to buy early to secure their seats.

George Street Playhouse is a resident company of the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center located at 11 Livingston Avenue. To find tickets, or for more information, visit the George Street Playhouse website at www.GeorgeStreetPlayhouse.org, or call 732-246-7717.





