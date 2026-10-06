LITTLE WOMEN, HARVEY, and More Set For ActorsNET of Bucks County 30th Season

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ActorsNET is celebrating 30 years, and for its milestone anniversary, the Morrisville theatre will bring back some familiar favorites chosen by the people who helped make those three decades possible.

Last year, ActorsNET invited its audiences to look back through the theatre's history and vote for productions they would most like to see return. The result is a 30th Season that is quite literally a blast from the past: six beloved works representing comedy, mystery, drama, and plenty of theatrical magic.

For ActorsNET, however, this anniversary is about much more than revisiting favorite shows. It is a celebration of the Bucks County community that has kept the theatre going for three decades. Audiences continue to show up not only to fill the seats, but also to lend a hand when the theatre needs them - whether joining the company for volunteer work days, making considerable donations to various theatre upgrade campaigns, or simply spreading the word.

That sense of community is particularly meaningful this year as ActorsNET dedicates its 30th Season to the memory of Marco Newton, a pillar of the NET family whose remarkable history with the company included more than 100 productions.

For decades, Marco was a familiar presence on the ActorsNET stage and an integral part of the company's history. In a poignant connection between his legacy and this milestone year, the season-opening production of You Can't Take It With You marked his 100th ActorsNET production as a performer back in 2012. As ActorsNET celebrates the artists, volunteers, patrons, and friends who built the theatre over the past 30 years, dedicating the season to Marco honors someone who embodied that commitment season after season.

You Can't Take It With You

The celebration begins October 16 with George S. Kaufman and Moss Hart's Pulitzer Prize-winning You Can't Take It With You. The wonderfully eccentric Sycamore family fills its days making fireworks, writing plays, dancing, playing music, and pursuing whatever brings them joy - until daughter Alice falls in love with the son of a considerably more conventional family. Warm, chaotic, and unabashedly joyful, this classic comedy celebrates individuality, family, and the freedom to live life on your own terms.

Little Women

In December, the March sisters return to the stage in Little Women, adapted by Kate Hamill from Louisa May Alcott's beloved novel. Meg, Jo, Beth, and Amy navigate ambition, love, loss, family, and the difficult business of growing up against the backdrop of the Civil War, while Hamill's bold adaptation brings contemporary energy, humor, and a fresh perspective to a story that has captivated generations.

And Then There Were None

The mood turns considerably more sinister in January with Agatha Christie's And Then There Were None. Ten strangers arrive on an isolated island under mysterious circumstances, only to find themselves trapped by a storm as their fellow guests begin dying one by one. Suspenseful, clever, and deliciously unnerving, Christie's legendary mystery invites audiences to play detective while wondering who - if anyone - will make it off the island.

The Importance of Being Earnest

Spring brings a decidedly lighter battle of wits with Oscar Wilde's The Importance of Being Earnest. Two fashionable young bachelors invent alternate identities to escape the expectations of society, only to discover that maintaining a double life becomes much more complicated when romance enters the picture. Mistaken identities, secret engagements, and Wilde's razor-sharp wit combine in one of theatre's most enduring comedies.

Harvey

Following in April is Mary Chase's Pulitzer Prize-winning Harvey, featuring one of American theatre's most unusual friendships. The kind Elwood P. Dowd happily introduces everyone he meets to his best friend Harvey, an invisible six-foot-three-and-a-half-inch rabbit - much to the horror of his socially conscious family. Whimsical, funny, and unexpectedly tender, Harvey asks whether fitting society's definition of 'normal' is really more important than moving through the world with kindness.

The Tempest

Rounding out Season 30 is Shakespeare's The Tempest, an enchanting tale of magic, betrayal, revenge, and forgiveness. Years after being exiled to a mysterious island with his daughter, the sorcerer Prospero finally has his enemies within reach when he conjures a storm that leaves them shipwrecked on his shores. What follows is a fantastical journey through old grudges, new love, mischief, redemption, and the difficult choice between vengeance and letting go.

ActorsNET is committed to ensuring that live theatre remains accessible to the community it serves. Each Season 30 production runs for three weekends, with performances Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. The second Saturday of each run features an additional 2 p.m. matinee, followed by a Pay What You Can performance at 8 p.m., with tickets starting at just $7 as part of ActorsNET's continuing effort to make professional-quality live theatre affordable for more members of the community.

After three decades, hundreds of performances, and countless people who have crossed its stage, worked behind its scenes, or taken a seat in its audience, ActorsNET enters Season 30 with the same thing that has sustained it from the beginning: community. And this season, some old favorites are coming home to help celebrate.

As the company looks back on its 30 seasons, it is also looking ahead. The theatre continues to expand its community involvement, create opportunities for volunteers, develop local partnerships, and invest in the next generation of theatre artists. Following the successful return and growth of its Summer Stars youth program, ActorsNET will now offer Winter Stars - a weekly continuing theatre education program for young people ages 7-17.

Winter Stars will give students the opportunity to learn the fundamentals of theatre, develop performance and technical skills, and participate in workshops led by a variety of guest instructors. Students will also experience live theatre, explore theatre history and a diverse range of theatrical works, build an audition portfolio, and receive a professional headshot - all while continuing to grow as young artists in a supportive theatrical environment.

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