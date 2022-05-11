Kelsey Theatre Continues 2022 Season with Production of PRESENT LAUGHTER

Kelsey Theatre continues its 2022 season with MTM Players' production of Noël Coward's popular comedy "Present Laughter" weekends from May 27 through June 5, 2022. Kelsey Theatre is located on the Mercer County Community College campus, 1200 Old Trenton Road in West Windsor.

First produced in 1942 with Noël Coward in the leading role, the three-act play is a semi-autobiographical comedy that follows a self-obsessed actor in the midst of a mid-life crisis. The riotously funny show is replete with unexpected twists that include seductions, suspicions, adulteries and blackmail.

The New York Times tagged the show "sinfully charming," and The Guardian labeled it an "imperishable comedy." What's On Stage described the play as "illuminating and luminously funny."

The cast features Jessa Bedser of Yardley, Pennsylvania as Daphne Stillington; Deb Lasky of New Egypt as Miss Erikson; Barry Leanard of Monroe Township as Fred; Karena Paleologo of Milford as Monica Reed; Tim Rerucha of Hamilton as Garry Essendine; Cathy Coryat of Cream Ridge as Liz Essendine; David Patterson of Lawrenceville as Roland Maule; Mark E. Evans of Somerville as Morris Dixon; Sachin Ahuja of Millstone as Jugo Lyppiatt; Melissa Rittmann of Ewing as Joanna Lyppiatt and Ruth Markoe of Lawrenceville as Lady Saltburn.

Directed by Rob Lasky, the production team includes Stage Manager and Props Jenny Duncan, Assistant Stage Manager Aaron Jelinek, Set Design/Construction John Maurer, Sound Design/Operator Eric Collins, Costumes by Rittzy Productions and Lighting by Jordyn David.

Performance Dates

Friday, May 27 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, May 28 at 8 p.m.

Sunday, May 29 at 2 p.m.

Friday, June 3 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, June 4 at 8 p.m.

Sunday, June 5 at 2 p.m.

Tickets

Tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for children, students and senior citizens. Tickets may be purchased online at KelseyTheatre.org or by calling the Kelsey Box Office at 609-570-3333.

Kelsey Theatre is wheelchair accessible and free parking is available next to the building. Assisted listening devices are available upon request. For a complete listing of events, visit the Kelsey website at www.KelseyTheatre.org.

Please note: Masks are recommended but not required.

Pictured: Melissa Rittmann of Ewing as Joanna and Tim Rerucha of Hamilton as Garry.

Photo Credits: MTM Players