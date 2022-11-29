Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Kelsey Theatre Announces State-of-the-Art Hearing Loop Assistive Listening System For Patrons With Hearing Disabilities

Patrons with and without hearing aids may take advantage of this new system that improves audio clarity and enhances the overall theatrical experience.

Nov. 29, 2022  

Kelsey Theatre Announces State-of-the-Art Hearing Loop Assistive Listening System For Patrons With Hearing Disabilities

Kelsey Theatre, located on the Mercer County Community College campus, 1200 Old Trenton Road in West Windsor is pleased to introduce its new, state-of-the-art "Hearing Loop Assistive Listening System" for patrons with hearing disabilities. Patrons with and without hearing aids may take advantage of this new system that improves audio clarity and enhances the overall theatrical experience.

"The sound quality of this new system is a nothing less than marvelous," said Kitty Getlik, artistic director of Kelsey Theatre. "Theatergoers will be amazed when they hear the vibrant sound produced by the Hearing Loop Listening system," she said.

The Hearing Loop system, also known as a T-Loop, is the universal standard for assistive listening systems and is the same system that is used at venerable venues throughout the country such as Lincoln Center. The system works with most modern hearing aids and all cochlear implants that come fitted with telecoils (also known as t-coils) - small copper wires coiled discreetly inside hearing aids. Theatergoers who do not have hearing aids can also enjoy the new system by requesting special hearing loop receivers and headphones at Kelsey Theatre.

"Several of our patrons have told me how much more they have enjoyed performances at Kelsey with this new system," said Getlik. "It really opens up the live theatre experience for those with hearing disabilities."

Funding for the Hearing Loop Assistive Listening System was made possible, in part, by the Mercer County Cultural and Heritage Commission (which works to enrich the lives of county residents and visitors through the promotion of art, cultural and historic activities); the Mercer County Board of Chosen Commissioners (the body that oversees the provision of funds for all county departments including Mercer County Community College); and the New Jersey State Council of the Arts, a partner agency of the National Endowment of the Arts (the independent agency of the U.S. federal government that offers support and funding for projects exhibiting artistic excellence.)

Experience the exciting roster of upcoming musical and theatrical productions at Kelsey Theatre! Get all the details on upcoming shows by visiting kelsey.mccc.edu. Tickets may be purchased online at KelseyTheatre.org or by calling the Kelsey Box Office at 609-570-3333.




Astrophysicist, Professor, And Best-Selling Author, Neil Degrasse Tyson Comes to  Photo
Astrophysicist, Professor, And Best-Selling Author, Neil Degrasse Tyson Comes to NJPAC, December 8
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) welcomes Neil deGrasse Tyson on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at 7:30 p.m. Spend a thought-provoking evening with astrophysicist, professor, and New York Times best-selling author Neil deGrasse Tyson of the Hayden Planetarium.
Bergen Performing Arts Center Board Of Trustees Welcomes Valerie Huttle As Its New Chair Photo
Bergen Performing Arts Center Board Of Trustees Welcomes Valerie Huttle As Its New Chair
​​​​​​​Vainieri Huttle was recently elected chair of its board of trustees—the first woman to take that top leadership role at Bergen Performing Arts Center known at bergenPAC.
Community To Gather For A Full Day Of Celebrations At NJPACs Annual Kwanzaa Family Festiva Photo
Community To Gather For A Full Day Of Celebrations At NJPAC's Annual Kwanzaa Family Festival
Thousands are expected to gather on the campus of the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) on December 17 as the venue's annual Kwanzaa Family Festival returns as an in-person celebration.
Voting Now Open For The 2022 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards Photo
Voting Now Open For The 2022 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards
Voting is now open for the 2022 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.

More Hot Stories For You


Community To Gather For A Full Day Of Celebrations At NJPAC's Annual Kwanzaa Family FestivalCommunity To Gather For A Full Day Of Celebrations At NJPAC's Annual Kwanzaa Family Festival
November 29, 2022

Thousands are expected to gather on the campus of the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) on December 17 as the venue's annual Kwanzaa Family Festival returns as an in-person celebration.
Union High School Performing Arts Company to Present HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: ON STAGE! in DecemberUnion High School Performing Arts Company to Present HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: ON STAGE! in December
November 29, 2022

This December, the acclaimed Union High School Performing Arts Company will be presenting Disney's 'High School Musical.'
The Art House Gallery Presents THE AFFORDABLE ART SHOWThe Art House Gallery Presents THE AFFORDABLE ART SHOW
November 29, 2022

Art House Productions will present “The Affordable Art Show,” an annual December event with works priced $500 and under. Curated by Andrea McKenna, the show includes over 150 works of art from 89 artists.
Creating Change Network Seeks Participation from the New Jersey Arts Community for National Day of Racial HealingCreating Change Network Seeks Participation from the New Jersey Arts Community for National Day of Racial Healing
November 28, 2022

The Creating Change Network, a program hosted by New Jersey Theatre Alliance and ArtPride New Jersey that aims to build a more equitable, just, accessible, and anti-racist arts community in New Jersey, will faciliate participation by the state’s arts community in the National Day of Racial Healing, on January 17, 2023.
Placer Rep To Present A Holiday Variety Show Featuring Local Performing Artists Placer Rep To Present A Holiday Variety Show Featuring Local Performing Artists 
November 25, 2022

Actors, singers, comedians, writers and more will take the stage on December 7 at  Placer Repertory Theater's annual variety show with open mic that celebrates the  completion of Season 2022 on Wednesday, December 7th at Studio E in Lincoln. 
share