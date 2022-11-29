Kelsey Theatre Announces State-of-the-Art Hearing Loop Assistive Listening System For Patrons With Hearing Disabilities

Kelsey Theatre, located on the Mercer County Community College campus, 1200 Old Trenton Road in West Windsor is pleased to introduce its new, state-of-the-art "Hearing Loop Assistive Listening System" for patrons with hearing disabilities. Patrons with and without hearing aids may take advantage of this new system that improves audio clarity and enhances the overall theatrical experience.

"The sound quality of this new system is a nothing less than marvelous," said Kitty Getlik, artistic director of Kelsey Theatre. "Theatergoers will be amazed when they hear the vibrant sound produced by the Hearing Loop Listening system," she said.

The Hearing Loop system, also known as a T-Loop, is the universal standard for assistive listening systems and is the same system that is used at venerable venues throughout the country such as Lincoln Center. The system works with most modern hearing aids and all cochlear implants that come fitted with telecoils (also known as t-coils) - small copper wires coiled discreetly inside hearing aids. Theatergoers who do not have hearing aids can also enjoy the new system by requesting special hearing loop receivers and headphones at Kelsey Theatre.

"Several of our patrons have told me how much more they have enjoyed performances at Kelsey with this new system," said Getlik. "It really opens up the live theatre experience for those with hearing disabilities."

Funding for the Hearing Loop Assistive Listening System was made possible, in part, by the Mercer County Cultural and Heritage Commission (which works to enrich the lives of county residents and visitors through the promotion of art, cultural and historic activities); the Mercer County Board of Chosen Commissioners (the body that oversees the provision of funds for all county departments including Mercer County Community College); and the New Jersey State Council of the Arts, a partner agency of the National Endowment of the Arts (the independent agency of the U.S. federal government that offers support and funding for projects exhibiting artistic excellence.)

Experience the exciting roster of upcoming musical and theatrical productions at Kelsey Theatre! Get all the details on upcoming shows by visiting kelsey.mccc.edu. Tickets may be purchased online at KelseyTheatre.org or by calling the Kelsey Box Office at 609-570-3333.