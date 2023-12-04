Kelly Briggs to Present BROADWAY ON THE BAY at the Gateway Playhouse

Benefit performance featuring special guest performers and a mix of Broadway and Holiday hits.

By: Dec. 04, 2023

POPULAR

All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024 Photo 1 All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024
Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards Photo 2 Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards
Interview: Christina Freeman in ELLA ENCHANTED at The Growing Stage in Netcong Photo 3 Interview: Christina Freeman in ELLA ENCHANTED at The Growing Stage in Netcong
The Ballet Arts And Adelphi Orchestra to Present THE NUTCRACKER in December Photo 4 The Ballet Arts And Adelphi Orchestra to Present THE NUTCRACKER in December

Kelly Briggs to Present BROADWAY ON THE BAY at the Gateway Playhouse

Broadway Veteran Kelly Briggs ( Les Miserables, CATS) along with musical director John McMahon, bring "Broadway On The Bay" to the Gateway Playhouse in Somers Point, NJ on Friday December 29th at 7pm. The performance is a benefit for the Gateway.

Special guest performers include Olivia D'Alessandro, Danielle Cordivari, Molly Marie Pugliese and Ella Osbeck.

The evening will be full of Broadway and Holiday hits and act as an early New Year's Celebration. Full cocktail bar is available.

For tickets please call 609-653-0553 or purchase online at Click Here.

All seats are $25.


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - New Jersey

1
Join the Festivities with a Weekend of Choral Performances in New Jersey Photo
Join the Festivities with a Weekend of Choral Performances in New Jersey

Kick off the holidays with a weekend of seasonal music from top choral arts organizations in New Jersey. Featuring Harmonium Choral Society, Somerset Hills Chorus, Chancel Choir, Morris Choral Society, and The Baroque Orchestra of New Jersey. Don't miss this festive event!

2
Interview: Rachel Rubin Ladutke of A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Nutley Little Theatre Photo
Interview: Rachel Rubin Ladutke of A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Nutley Little Theatre

Nutley Little Theatre presents A Christmas Carol by Michael Paller and directed by Rachel Rubin Ladutke. In Michael Paller's unique adaptation of A CHRISTMAS CAROL, renowned author Charles Dickens is visited by the spirit of himself as a young boy.  When The Child demands a story, Dickens is struck with inspiration.  He summons his family and friends, who have gathered for Christmas Eve dinner, up to his attic studio and enlists their help in performing the tale that is weaving his way through his brain.  And so the story unfolds, with the cast of nine playing more than 40 roles.

3
HOLIDAY TALES - A SEASON OF MIRACLES Comes to the Arthur F. Couch Performing Arts Center Photo
HOLIDAY TALES - A SEASON OF MIRACLES Comes to the Arthur F. Couch Performing Arts Center

Pushcart Players, New Jersey's Emmy-nominated and award-winning touring theater for young audiences presents 'Holiday Tales - A Season of Miracles' at the Arthur F. Couch Performing Arts Center in Secaucus, NJ on Saturday December 16th at 1:00PM.

4
Dover Little Theatre to Present KINKY BOOTS This Month Photo
Dover Little Theatre to Present KINKY BOOTS This Month

Dover Little Theatre has announced its upcoming musical production of the Tony Award-winning hit, 'Kinky Boots.' This high-energy and heartwarming show is set to captivate audiences with its dazzling performances, fun music, and powerful messages of acceptance and self-discovery. Learn more about the production here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Ben Channels His Inner Neil Diamond with Choreo from A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Video
Ben Channels His Inner Neil Diamond with Choreo from A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Taraji P. Henson Talks THE COLOR PURPLE and More on CBS Sunday Morning Video
Taraji P. Henson Talks THE COLOR PURPLE and More on CBS Sunday Morning
Get an Exclusive Sneak Peek at Shoshana Bean in Rehearsal for Her Annual Holiday Concert at The Apollo Video
Get an Exclusive Sneak Peek at Shoshana Bean in Rehearsal for Her Annual Holiday Concert at The Apollo
View all Videos

New Jersey SHOWS
A Midwinter Night's Dream in New Jersey A Midwinter Night's Dream
The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (12/06-12/31)Tracker
[POPULAR] New Jersey Festival Orchestra presents [POPULAR] New Jersey Festival Orchestra presents "THE THREE HOLIDAY TENORS"
Presbyterian Church in Westfield (12/09-12/10)Tracker
Hairspray (Non-Equity) in New Jersey Hairspray (Non-Equity)
Mayo Center for the Performing Arts [Community Theatre] (1/26-1/27)
Nutcracker: Sensory Friendly Performance in New Jersey Nutcracker: Sensory Friendly Performance
Union County Performing Arts Center (12/10-12/10)
Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons in New Jersey Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (2/23-2/23)
Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill in New Jersey Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill
Vanguard Theater (11/30-12/17)
Beethoven’s Violin Concerto with Augustin Hadelich in New Jersey Beethoven’s Violin Concerto with Augustin Hadelich
Count Basie Center for the Arts (1/13-1/13)
Nutcracker with the New Jersey Symphony Orchestra in New Jersey Nutcracker with the New Jersey Symphony Orchestra
Mayo Performing Arts Center (12/15-12/27)
A Christmas Carol in New Jersey A Christmas Carol
Matthews Theatre (12/06-12/24)
Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons in New Jersey Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons
Count Basie Center for the Arts (2/24-2/24)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You