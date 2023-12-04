Kelly Briggs to Present BROADWAY ON THE BAY at the Gateway Playhouse

Benefit performance featuring special guest performers and a mix of Broadway and Holiday hits.
Broadway Veteran Kelly Briggs ( Les Miserables, CATS) along with musical director John McMahon, bring "Broadway On The Bay" to the Gateway Playhouse in Somers Point, NJ on Friday December 29th at 7pm. The performance is a benefit for the Gateway.
Special guest performers include Olivia D'Alessandro, Danielle Cordivari, Molly Marie Pugliese and Ella Osbeck.
The evening will be full of Broadway and Holiday hits and act as an early New Year's Celebration. Full cocktail bar is available.
For tickets please call 609-653-0553 or purchase online at Click Here.
All seats are $25.
