Keith Cooper To Retire As Executive Director Of Gateway Playhouse

Keith Cooper, Executive Director of The Gateway Playhouse in Somers Point,NJ, will retire from that position on Sunday April 3rd . There will be a celebration for Keith during a concert that day at the playhouse Starring Broadway Veterans Kelly Briggs( Les Miserables and CATS), Jerry Christakos( Kiss Of The Spider Woman, Jekyll & Hyde), Krissy Fraelich ( The Civil War) and musical director John McMahon.

Keith, along with partner Kelly Briggs, will continue to produce and invest in productions through their company KCKB Productions, LLC.

Keith Cooper, a Graduate of Indiana University Theater and Drama has worked in the entertainment industry for 45 years. His love of Theater began at the age of 12, when he played the role of Patrick in Mame at The Indiana University Theater. Keith started his career as a singer/dancer/Actor. He performed at Opryland U.S.A. (along with Sam Harris and Jeff Harnar)as well as Busch Gardens in Williamsburg VA. Off-Broadway in the U.S. Premier of THE HIRED MAN ,in regional theaters, on cruise lines (Carnival Tropicale, Royal Viking Sea, Sky and Sun) and in dinner theaters across the country (Beef and Boards Dinner Theater of Indianapolis).

As a Dancer, he portrayed the beloved Sesame Street Character, "Bert" travelling across the country on 3 separate National Tours of Sesame Street Live.

Keith made the transition from performer to management when he moved to Atlantic City to become the Entertainment Manager at Caesars Casino Hotel. There he had the privilege of working with every celebrity that came to the casino, including; Cher, Celine Dion, Tony Bennett, Don Rickles, Jay Leno, Chicago, The Moody Blues to name just a few.

In 2001 Keith moved back to New York City to work for Disney Theatrical Productions as Assistant Company Manager on Disney's Beauty and the Beast on Broadway and after Beauty's Closing took Disney High School Musical out on the National Tour as Company Manager. He was also the Company Manager for the Off-Broadway Production of, The Toxic Avenger, and took the musical Academy to South Korea for the NY Musical Theater Festival exchange program. Coming full circle, Keith was hired as the Company Manager for Norwegian Cruise Lines ship, M/S EPIC. On EPIC Keith managed; Blue Man Group, Cirque Dreams and Dinner, Legends in Concert, The Second City Comedy Club as well as all the musicians and bands. He eventually transitioned into the role of Entertainment Director for Norwegian Cruise lines managing all of the entertainment staff and facilities of about 250 people. Keith was principle in launching several of NCL's new ships including M/S Breakaway and M/S Escape.

Keith was the 2019 Recipient of the Louis P. DeScioli Business Man of the Year Award, awarded to him by the Business Association of Somers Point NJ.

Keith has been working as the Executive Director for the Gateway Playhouse in Somers Point, NJ for the past 5 years. As a founding member of Theater Collaborative of South Jersey, Keith was one of (4) individuals that rescued the Playhouse from certain destruction. Founding the Non-Profit to save the structure, raising 1.3 million dollars for its complete renovation and re-opening this little Gem by the sea.

