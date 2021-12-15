Kean Stage Adds Family-Friendly and Sensory-Inclusive Shows To The 2022 Season

Just in time for the holidays, Kean Stage announces two new family-friendly shows to its 2021-22 season line-up.

The Kennedy Center Theater for Young Audiences on Tour presents Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! (The Musical!) on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 11:00 a.m at Kean University's Wilkins Theatre. Whatever you do, don't let the Pigeon star in his own musical production! It's not easy being the Pigeon-you never get to do ANYTHING! But when the Bus Driver has a crisis that threatens to make her passengers (gasp!) late, maybe that wily bird CAN do something. Starring an innovative mix of actors, puppets, songs, and feathers, Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! (The Musical!) is sure to get everyone's wings flapping.

Bring the whole family to see The Perondi's Stunt Dog Experience on Sunday, May 8 at 1:00 p.m. in Wilkins Theatre. The Perondis and their cast of human performers and dogs will delight audiences of all ages. They guarantee high-energy excitement from beginning to end. During this "Stunt Dog Experience" you will witness some of the most incredible stunts and behaviors ever performed by dogs. The experience has amazing tricks, big air stunts, comedy antics, dancing dogs, athletic feats, and is the most entertaining show of its kind. You will meet a cast of delightful performers along with up to two-dozen talented pound pups. Every show also includes interactive crowd participation. It's not just a show, it's an experience!

Kean Stage is committed to representing diversity, equity and inclusion in its programming, as well as creating an accessible theatre experience for all. These two performances will be sensory-inclusive; students from Kean University's NeuroAllies program will provide support to Autistic and Neurodiverse children and their families as needed. Kean Stage will have ASL interpretation at both shows; assisted listening devices are available upon request.

Per Kean University policy, all patrons, regardless of vaccination status, are required to wear a mask while indoors.