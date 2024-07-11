Karen Mason, Jarran Muse & More to Headline Paper Mill Playhouse's Front Row Center Series

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Paper Mill Playhouse has revealed the full lineup for Front Row Center, a new Broadway cabaret series in an intimate setting. Karen Mason, Jarran Muse and Nicholas Rodriguez will present their solo shows as part of Summer Nights at the F.M. Kirby Carriage House.

Karen Mason will perform on Friday, July 19th and Saturday, July 20th at 7:30pm. Jarran Muse will perform on Friday, August 2nd and Saturday, August 3rd at 7:30pm. Nicholas Rodriguez will perform on Friday, August 23rd and Saturday, August 24th at 7:30pm.

Additional events for the Summer Nights programming include Best Men Trivia's Pop Culture: Broadway & Entertainment Trivia and Without a Cue Productions' all-new Golden Girls Murder Mystery, now extended by popular demand. Other evenings will feature live music including pianist Joe Regan and jazz trio The Jazz Faction. See the full calendar at PaperMill.org.

Tickets for Front Row Center are $60 per guest with a $60 three-course prix-fixe meal to be paid for in person on the night of the event. Beverages, tax, and gratuity are not included in the prix-fixe total. Tickets for Golden Girls Murder Mystery are $40 per guest with a $60 three-course prix-fixe meal to be paid for in person on the night of the event. Beverages, tax, and gratuity are not included in the prix-fixe total. Tickets may be purchased by calling 973.376.4343, online at www.PaperMill.org, or at the box office.

Reservations are suggested but not required for Best Men Trivia, Piano Bar with Joe Regan and The Jazz Faction Trio. Reservations are available by calling 973.376.4343 or online at www.PaperMill.org,

The Carriage House Restaurant & Bar at the F.M. Kirby Carriage House Summer Hours begin July 10th with the kitchen & bar open Wednesday through Saturday from 4pm to 10pm featuring outdoor dining, an a la carte menu and frozen drink specials.

Jarran Muse

Born and raised in New Jersey, Jarran Muse is thrilled to be back for the summer series! Jarran starred as Marvin Gaye on Broadway and in the National Touring productions of Motown the Musical. He then reprised the role on the National Tour of Pride & Joy, The Marvin Gaye Musical. He was seen at Paper Mill in the world premiere of A Jolly Holiday, Sister Act, and at the Brookside Cabaret. He also starred as Bill Bojangles Robinson in Bojangles of Harlem, and alongside James Monroe Iglehart in A Wonderful World, the Louis Armstrong Musical headed to Broadway this fall. His other Broadway credits include the original cast of Irving Berlin's White Christmas, and Ain't Too Proud, The Life and Times of The Temptations. He's toured the world with the Broadway productions of Green Day's American Idiot, Dreamgirls, Hairspray, and 42nd Street; along with The Doo Wop Project, Neil Berg's 50 Years of Rock N Roll, The 100 Years of Broadway concert, Jesus Christ Superstar in Concert (Japan), and onboard Norwegian Cruise Line. Offstage, Jarran studies Meditation Based Stress Reduction and is the founder of Broadway Meditates offering free guided group meditation sessions, while hosting and facilitating Meditation groups worldwide. He's currently finishing up his Creative Writing degree from Full Sail University so he will have the tools to write and produce movies, TV shows, and theater.

Karen Mason

most recently played Mrs. Marsh on Ryan Murphy's "Halston" on Netflix. Last seen as "Madame Giry" in the North American Premier of Love Never Dies (Lloyd Webber's sequel to The Phantom of the Opera). On Broadway, starred as The Queen of Hearts in Wonderland, & originated the role of Tanya in Mamma Mia! (2002 Drama Desk nomination as Best Actress). Also, Norma Desmond in ALW's Sunset Boulevard, on Broadway and Los Angeles; Velma von Tussel, (Broadway company of Hairspray); "Monotony" singer, Mazeppa (Jerome Robbins' Broadway). On tour and regional, she starred in Chasing Rainbows (Paper Mill Playhouse) A Christmas Story as Miss Shields; White Christmas, (St. Louis Muni Opera); Gypsy (Sundance Theatre & Muni); Company (Huntington Theatre). Off-Broadway, she won the Outer Critics Circle Award for her performance in And The World Goes 'Round. She is a 14-time MAC Award winner, was the recipient of the 2019 MAC Lifetime Achievement Award and 3 Bistro Awards. Her 8 albums include the single, "It's About Time," written by Paul Rolnick and Shelly Markham; Let The Music Play; Right Here/ Right Now, The Sweetest of Nights, When The Sun Comes Out, Christmas! Christmas! Christmas!, Better Days (featuring the 1998 Emmy Award-winning song "Hold Me"); and Not So Simply Broadway. Also, Wonderland (original cast); Jeffrey; Wonderful Town & the cast album of And The World Goes Round. www.karenmason.com

Nicholas Rodriguez

is a 2024 Grammy nominee. He has had an extensive career on Broadway, film, and the concert stage. He has been seen at Paper Mill Playhouse in Holiday Inn, Some Enchanted Evening and several Brookside Cabarets. Broadway: Tarzan, Company. National Tour: The Sound of Music, Jesus Christ Superstar, Evita and Hair. Off-Broadway: The Toxic Avenger: The Musical, Almost Heaven: Songs of John Denver, Death for Five Voices, Colette Collage, and Bajour. TV/Film: "Sex and the City 2", "Tommy", "Madam Secretary'', "One Life to Live'' (GLAAD Award). He has performed with multiple symphony orchestras around the world including Carnegie Hall, The Boston Pops and Lincoln Center. Nicholas is the Artistic Director of The Broadway Dreams Foundation. www.thenickrod.com

Comments