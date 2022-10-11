Justin Waldman Named New Artistic Director of Two River Theater

Two River Theater has named Justin Waldman as their new Artistic Director. Waldman returns to the East Coast from San Diego after an eleven-year career at the Old Globe Theatre. "I am honored to carry on the legacy of Two River Theater as Artistic Director," stated Waldman. "To shepherd the beautiful vision of Robert and Joan Rechnitz, alongside the incredible and dedicated Board, staff, artists, and artisans, is an enormous privilege. Theater is a place of joy and wonder. I look forward to building on the great good work of John Dias and Michael Hurst and welcoming more people to partake in Two River's excellent, accessible, and representative work and practice. Two River has the unrivaled ability to highlight beauty, expand community, and bring us all together with considered intention. To be its steward for a time thrills me and is a responsibility I hold with the utmost care."

"We are delighted to welcome Justin aboard," said Two River Theater Board president, Edward J. McKenna Jr. "Justin is a consummate artist, a bold producer and a passionate leader of non-profit regional theater. He deeply believes in the value of further developing Two River's relationships with its community partners, and is also firmly committed to catching the baton John Dias has passed, expanding Two River's impact beyond its stages in order to reach a larger, even more inclusive audience."

Waldman begins his tenure on November 1, 2022, and will assume responsibility for Two River Theater's 2022/2023 season put together in the transition by outgoing Artistic Director John Dias and Managing Director Michael Hurst. Waldman will take full responsibility for curating programming for Two River beginning in Fall 2023. Two River continues its search for a Managing Director and hopes to announce later this fall.

Justin Waldman (he/him) is a theatrical producer and director who has brought over 250 productions to life during his over 20-year career. As Associate Artistic Director at the Old Globe Theatre in San Diego, CA, one of America's flagship regional theatres, he has developed new musicals and plays, American and world classics, holiday programming, and overseen one of the country's preeminent Shakespeare festivals. During his tenure, the Globe has transferred five productions to Broadway, including A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder (Tony Award for Best Musical), Bright Star (Tony Nomination for Best Musical) and the upcoming Almost Famous, had six productions remounted in venerable New York theatres including Lincoln Center Theater and Roundabout Theatre Company, and presented 35 world premiere productions. Justin was instrumental in the creation of the Old Globe's Social Justice Roadmap, which charts a path toward making the Globe a more just, equitable, representative, accessible, and anti-racist institution.

As Artistic Associate at Williamstown Theatre Festival, he led the Literary Department and new play development initiatives for three seasons. Six of the 11 new plays produced were subsequently presented at New York theatres including Lincoln Center Theater, Roundabout Theatre Company, Playwrights Horizons, The Culture Project, and more. Other prior staff positions include Artistic Associate of the Huntington Theatre Company in Boston, MA, and Producing Artistic Director of Next Stages, which he founded. Justin is a graduate of Tufts University.

Two River Theater produces a theatrical season that includes American and world classics, new plays and musicals, programs for young people, and festivals of new work. Each year, we also offer 40+ events that reflect our diverse community of Red Bank, New Jersey. Two River produces work on two stages-the 350-seat Rechnitz Theater, and the flexible 110-seat Marion Huber Theater. The theater's recently opened Center for New Work, Education and Design is a three-story facility that includes two rehearsal studios, artist labs, classrooms, expanded shops and centrally located offices. Two River Theater has commissioned and premiered original projects including Be More Chill by Tony Award nominee Joe Iconis and Joe Tracz (the theater's first Broadway production) and Hurricane Diane by former Playwright-in-Residence Madeleine George (which won an Obie Award for its Off-Broadway run). In June 2019, Two River was nationally recognized by USA TODAY as one of "10 great places to see a play" across the U.S. Two River serves thousands of students and community members through arts and humanities programs at the theater, in schools and throughout its region.

Photo credit: Rich Soublet II