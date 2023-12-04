Join the Festivities with a Weekend of Choral Performances in New Jersey

Kick off the holidays with a weekend of seasonal music with some of New Jersey's top choral arts organizations beginning with the Harmonium Choral Society, a 100-voice chorus led by Dr. Anne Matlack on Friday, December 8 at 7:30 p.m. at The Presbyterian Church in Morristown. Following Harmonium will be The Somerset Hills Chorus and the Chancel Choir of the Presbyterian Church in Morristown conducted by Stephen Sands and Matthew Webb on Saturday, December 9 at 7:00 p.m. also at The Presbyterian Church in Morristown. And on Sunday, December 10 at 3:00 p.m. at St. Peter's Episcopal Church, the Morris Choral Society under the direction of Michael Shane Wittenburg will be joined by The Baroque Orchestra of New Jersey and Maestro Robert Butts.

Then on Saturday, December 9, at 7:00 p.m., The Somerset Hills Chorus of Music in the Somerset Hills along with the Chancel Choir of the Presbyterian Church in Morristown will present a service of Readings & Carols featuring a blend of spoken word and song. Some of the music to be performed includes "O Come All Ye Faithful," Gloria by John Rutter, Fantasia on Christmas Carols by Ralph Vaughan Williams, and "Hark the Herald Angels Sing." The readings will include works by Langston Hughes, James Agee, Maya Angelou and well-known passages from The Bible.

Tickets range from $50 for preferred seating to $20 for limited visibility with both advance sale pricing and day of show pricing. Free admission is offered to students up to college seniors.