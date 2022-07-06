John Mulaney to Bring FROM SCRATCH TOUR to New Jersey Performing Arts Center This Month

Emmy Award-winning stand-up comedian and writer John Mulaney is bringing his 2022 From Scratch Tour to Newark on Friday, July 29, 2022, at NJPAC.



John Mulaney is a two-time Emmy and WGA award-winning writer, actor, and comedian.

In 2018, he traveled the United States with sold out Kid Gorgeous tour, which was later released as a Netflix stand-up special and won the Emmy for Outstanding Writing in a Variety Special; In 2015, he released The Comeback Kid, also a Netflix original, which The AV Club called the "best hour of his career;" In 2012, his Comedy Central special New In Town had Ken Tucker of Entertainment Weekly hailing him as "one of the best stand-up comics alive." Starting March 2022, he'll be touring with his newest hour John Mulaney: From Scratch.

Solidifying himself as a fan favorite, John Mulaney has been invited to host Saturday Night Live five times. He began writing for SNL in 2008 and created memorable characters such as 'Stefon' with Bill Hader and appeared as a "Weekend Update" correspondent. He has written for IFC's Documentary Now! and Netflix's Big Mouth, on which he voices the character of Andrew. John will star in the new reboot of Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers on Disney Plus this Spring opposite Andy Samberg.

He's also starred on Broadway in the runaway hit written and performed alongside Nick Kroll in Oh, Hello On Broadway. The duo have since release a Netflix special of the same name, as well as Oh, Hello: The P'dcast, based off their characters Gil Faizon and George St. Geegland.

In December 2019, the critically acclaimed and Emmy nominated musical variety special John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch debuted on Netflix. It was recently announced that festivities will continue with a pair of holiday themed Sack Lunch Bunch specials coming to Comedy Central in the near future.

Tickets to see John Mulaney are on-sale now and can be purchased by visiting NJPAC.org or calling 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.

About NJPAC



The New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC), located in downtown Newark, New Jersey, is among the largest performing arts centers in the United States. It is the artistic, cultural, educational and civic center of New Jersey - where great performances and events enhance and transform lives every day. As New Jersey's Town Square, NJPAC brings diverse communities together, providing access to all and showcasing the State's and the world's best artists, while acting as a leading catalyst in the revitalization of its home city. Through its extensive Arts Education programs, NJPAC is shaping the next generation of artists and arts enthusiasts. NJPAC has attracted more than 10 million visitors (including almost two million children) since opening its doors in 1997, and nurtures meaningful and lasting relationships with each of its constituents.