Jeff Howell Leads Masterclass With Performers Theatre Workshop

As part of the Performers Theatre Workshop's Professional Track, designed for students who are currently working professionally or who aspire to work professionally - Jeff Howell led a masterclass! The ProTrack students learned so much!

Jeff Howell has worked and currently works as casting director and voiceover producer at networks such as Netflix, CBS, FOX, Comedy Central, and A & E. During his extensive career, he has had the honor of working with such notable actors as Marlon Brando, Gregory Peck, Martin Sheen, Jeff Goldblum, Owen Wilson, Leonard Nimoy and James Earl Jones, He has produced radio commercials for hundreds of National accounts (including: Chevy, Bud Light, VISA, American Express, Starbucks, McDonalds, Nestle) and countless radio promos.

Recently he directed the narration for the feature film, "Baggage Claim" for Fox Searchlight, the narration for the Travel Channel series, "Underground Backyard Barbecue".

Jeff is no stranger to masterclasses at PTW, and their students always gain insightful and helpful feedback from him with the goal of reaching their full potential.

The focus of the Professional Track is for students to learn crucial audition skills and techniques needed, while offering opportunities to practice those skills and techniques in multiple settings. Masterclasses like this one aided in connecting their students with industry professionals while receiving invaluable feedback and support.

