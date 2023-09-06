JCTC Produces Reading of New Play SIBLING RIVALRIES By Marcus Scott

The production is set for September 18.

By: Sep. 06, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Eva Noblezada Talks HADESTOWN Exit, THE GREAT GATSBY and More Photo 1 Video: Eva Noblezada Talks HADESTOWN Exit, THE GREAT GATSBY and More
Full Cast Set For THE GREAT GATSBY at Paper Mill Playhouse, Starring Jeremy Jordan and Eva Photo 2 Full Cast Set For THE GREAT GATSBY at Paper Mill Playhouse
Graham Phillips and Talia Suskauer Will Lead SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE at Axelrod PAC Photo 3 Graham Phillips & Talia Suskauer Will Lead SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE at Axelrod PAC
Cast and Creative Team Announced for THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME at The Algonquin Photo 4 Cast and Creative Team Announced for THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME at The Algonquin

JCTC Produces Reading of New Play SIBLING RIVALRIES By Marcus Scott

Jersey City Theater Center will present a reading of Sibling Rivalries by Marcus Scott, a new play set at a fictional Ivy League school in the years following the Obama Administration. This political drama follows a diverse group of young black men, all members of a fraternity, who face shifting loyalties and eroded principles when they are forced to compete against one another for a prestigious fellowship.


Sibling Rivalries will take place at Jersey City Theater Center (165 Newark Ave, Jersey City, NJ 07302 / Entrance from Barrow St., Jersey City, NJ, 07302) on Monday, September 18 at 7:30PM. Tickets start at just $5.00 and are available at www.JCTCenter.org


"As we prepare to showcase the extraordinary talent of Marcus Scott, a remarkable representative of the black, queer community, whose work we have had the privilege of nurturing by providing a creative residency in 2023, our enthusiasm knows no bounds. At the very core of our mission lies our unwavering commitment to open doors for emerging playwrights, allowing their voices to resound both locally and on the globally," stated Olga Levina, the Executive Producer at JCTC. "JCTC is immensely thankful for our enduring partnership with I Love Greenville and the sponsorship from Healthier JC, our collaboration has given rise to a wide spectrum of programming, each piece thoughtfully designed to shed light on the experiences and obstacles faced by people of color while celebrating their rich cultural traditions." 


We wish to express our gratitude to the Performers' Unions: ACTORS' EQUITY ASSOCIATION, AMERICAN GUILD OF MUSICAL ARTISTS, AMERICAN GUILD OF VARIETY ARTISTS and SAG-AFTRA through Theatre Authority, Inc. for their cooperation in permitting the Artists to appear in this program.

About Marcus Scott

Marcus Scott is a playwright, musical theatre writer & journalist. Full-length works: Tumbleweed (finalist: 2017 BAPF & the 2017 Festival of New American Plays at Austin Playhouse; semifinalist: 2022 O'Neill NPC, 2022 Blue Ink Playwriting Award & 2017 New Dramatists Princess Grace Award in Playwriting Fellowship), Sibling Rivalries (finalist: Normal Ave's NAPseries, 2021 Seven Devils Playwrights Conference & 2021 ATHE-KCACTF Judith Royer Excellence In Playwriting Award; semi- finalist: 2022 Lanford Wilson New American Play Festival, 2021 Blue Ink Playwriting Award & 2021 New Dramatists Princess Grace Award in Playwriting Fellowship; long-listed: 2020 Theatre503 International Playwriting Award), There Goes The Neighborhood (finalist: 2023 New Dramatists Princess Grace Award in Playwriting Fellowship, 2023 Blue Ink Playwriting Award, the 2019 Bushwick Starr Reading Series; semifinalist: 2023 BAPF) & Cherry Bomb (recipient: 2017 Drama League First Stage Artist-In-Residence, 2017 New York Theatre Barn's New Works Series; 2017 finalist for the Yale Institute for Music Theatre). Heartbeat Opera commissioned Scott to adapt Beethoven's “Fidelio” (Co-writer; Met Live Arts at the MET Museum, Mondavi Center at UC Davis, Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, The Broad Stage, Rutgers Presbyterian Church, Baruch Performing Arts Center; NYTimes Critics' Pick! ★★★★). Scott is the recipient of the WTP Rosalind Ayres-Williams Memorial Scholarship (2022-2024). Scott is the recipient of the WTP Rosalind Ayres-Williams Memorial Scholarship (2022-2024). His one-act Sundown Town is published in Obsidian: Literature and Arts of the African Diaspora: Issue: 48.1.
 
His work has developed or presented at Concord Theatricals/Sam French OOB Short Play Festival, Queens Theatre (New American Voices series), The Fire This Time Festival, Zoetic Stage (Finstrom Festival Of New Work), Dixon Place, Feinstein's/54 Below, Abingdon Theatre Company, Downtown Urban Arts Festival, Classical Theatre of Harlem, Across A Crowded Room at Lincoln Center Performing Arts Library (NYPL), Musical Theater Factory's 4x15 Series, Space on Ryder Farm, Theatre West, New Circle Theatre Company, MicroTheater Miami, Columbia College Chicago, among others.
 
Residencies and retreats: The inaugural Personal Pizza Party Writers' Kitchen cohort (2023), The 2022 Valdez Theatre Conference, The Road Theatre Company's Under Construction 3 Playwrights Group (2022), Mojoaa Performing Arts Company's Southern Black Playwrights Lab (Cohort 2; 2022), Works & Process LaunchPAD “Process as Destination” Residency at the Guggenheim (2022), Prospect Musical Theater Lab (2021), María Irene Fornés Playwriting Workshop (2021), JACK Governor's Island Artist Residency (2021), Catwalk Artist Residency (2021), The Center at West Park Virtual Performance Residency (2020-2021), Gingold Theatre Group Speaker's Corner Writer (2020-2022), Liberation Theatre Company's Playwriting Residency Fellowship (2018), Athena Theatre Company's Athena Writes Playwriting Fellowship (2018-2019), the inaugural LIT Council at the Tank (2018-2019), Fresh Ground Pepper Artist-In-Residence BRB Retreat (2017), One Co. Writers' Residency at Little Farm (2017) and Goodspeed Opera House Retreat (2013). Scott is a 2021 NYSAF Founders' Award finalist, a 2021 Doric Wilson Independent Playwright Award semi-finalist, a four-time National Black Theatre I AM SOUL Playwrights Residency finalist and a four-time top finalist for The Civilians R&D Group. His articles appeared in Architectural Digest, Time Out New York, American Theatre Magazine, Playbill, Elle, Out, Essence, The Brooklyn Rail, among others. BFA: State University College at Buffalo, MFA: NYU Tisch.




RELATED STORIES - New Jersey

1
The Sieminski Theater And Trilogy Repertory Theater Present A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE Photo
The Sieminski Theater And Trilogy Repertory Theater Present A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE

The Sieminski Theater and Trilogy Repertory Theater are thrilled to announce their upcoming production of the acclaimed musical A Man of No Importance by Lynn Ahrens, Stephen Flaherty, and Terrence McNally.

2
Gipsy Kings, Frankie Valli & More Set for MPAC October Lineup Photo
Gipsy Kings, Frankie Valli & More Set for MPAC October Lineup

Discover the electrifying October lineup at MPAC, featuring the iconic Gipsy Kings and a variety of talented artists. Immerse yourself in a world of music, dance, and unforgettable performances.

3
Mandy Gonzalez and Javier Munoz to Headline MPACs 29th Opening Night Photo
Mandy Gonzalez and Javier Munoz to Headline MPAC's 29th Opening Night

Join in for MPAC's 29th Opening Night as Broadway stars Mandy Gonzalez and Javier Munoz take the stage for an unforgettable evening of music and performance. Don't miss this opportunity to witness these incredible talents in action. Get your tickets now!

4
NJACT Perry Awards Present The 50th Annual NJ Perry Awards Ceremony Photo
NJACT Perry Awards Present The 50th Annual NJ Perry Awards Ceremony

The New Jersey theater community is abuzz with excitement as preparations for the 50th Annual NJ Perry Awards Ceremony are in full swing! This milestone event promises to be a grand celebration of the rich tapestry of talent that has graced stages across the Garden State for the past five decades.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch Brian d’Arcy James in Netflix's PAIN HUSTLERS Teaser Video
Watch Brian d’Arcy James in Netflix's PAIN HUSTLERS Teaser
Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Are Getting Ready for Broadway Return in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Video
Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Are Getting Ready for Broadway Return in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
Go Inside Casey Cott's Broadway Crib Video
Go Inside Casey Cott's Broadway Crib
View all Videos

New Jersey SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Waiting for Godot
The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (9/13-10/01)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# SELLING KABUL By Sylvia Khoury
Premiere Stages at Kean University (9/07-9/24)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Grumpy Old Men: The Musical
Surflight Theatre (9/06-9/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# MISERY
Algonquin Arts Theatre (2/24-3/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jurassic Park in Concert
Mayo Performing Arts Center (10/25-10/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Gil Shaham and Xian Zhang
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (3/22-3/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Daniil Trifonov Plays Gershwin
Count Basie Center for the Arts (6/08-6/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (2/22-2/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Alex Newell
Enlow Recital Hall (10/06-10/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bulrusher
McCarter Theatre Center (9/13-10/07)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You