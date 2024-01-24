JCTC Hosts The International Arts Exchange Project in February

The event is on Thursday, February 15 at 7:00 PM.

By: Jan. 24, 2024

Jersey City Theater Center presents the International Arts Exchange Project (IAEP) as a part of the Voices International Theater Festival. This captivating cultural experience featuring Los Escultores del Aire/Danza, Abend/Catalonia-USA/Costa Rica transcends borders through the universal language of the arts. After the performances, the audience is invited to engage in a unique networking experience, fostering connections and conversations that go beyond geographical boundaries. 

Escultores del Aire/Danza, Abend/Catalonia-USA/Costa Rica performance will take place at Jersey City Theater Center (165 Newark Avenue, Jersey City, NJ 073011 /Entrance from Barrow Street) on Thursday, February 15 at 7:00 PM. Tickets are available at www.JCTCenter.org and start at just $15.00. 

“JCTC's mission is to foster unity among diverse communities through the arts, both locally and globally. Join us as we bring together two outstanding performing arts companies, offering the community and professionals the opportunity to witness exceptional talent from around the globe. At JCTC, we firmly believe in the power of the arts to unite people, and our goal is to break down barriers by crossing cultural divides,” stated Olga Levina, Executive Director at JCTC. "In addition, we are excited to welcome partners from Barcelona from Nau Ivanow Performing Arts Center for working sessions, to exchange the best practices in arts management and discuss new collaborative projects.”




Recommended For You