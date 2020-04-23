JCTC Conversations: Voices From Around The World Continues 4/24

JCTC Conversations: Voices From Around The World Continues on 4/24 at 2:00pm, with Essential.

JCTC Conversations: Voices From Around The World is the weekly online series linking artists from Jersey City together with artists from around the world in an interactive experience featuring performances, interviews & discussion. Participating artists range from poets & spoken-word artists to actors, dancers & musicians - all performing live from their homes - and home studios - followed by conversations with moderators, artists and of course the live, virtual audiences.

Participants were selected for how well their performance explored the theme: Essential - What is truly necessary? What is essential to you, to your community and to our society?

Art truly unites us as human beings," said Olga Levina, Artistic Director of Jersey City Theater Center (JCTC) and host of JCTC Conversations: Voices From Around The World. "We are all living through a dark and difficult time, but with JCTC Conversations: Voices From Around The World, we can see how at least we're not going through this alone."

A highlight of Essential will be Alexander Aladyshev, an actor with the acclaimed Russian Theatre Federation since 2010, as well as a professional pop music performer. As a leading actor, Aladyshev has performed Hamlet, King Lear, Romeo & Juliet, and Heart of dog" by Mikhail Bulgakov.

Other Essential performers are: Sidra Bell /Dance / USA ; Mareike Jung / Physical Theatre / Germany; Alla A. Borzova / Music /Belarus ; Jinah Parker / Dance / USA; Alexander Aladyshev / Theatre / Russia; Ibn Sharif Shakoor / multimedia/ USA; and Alexander Dmitriev / Music / Belarus.

JCTC CONVERSATIONS: VOICES FROM AROUND THE WORLD

April 24/2:00 pm

Episode 3 - Essential

What is truly necessary? What is essential to you, to your community and to our society?

May 1/2:00 pm

Episode 3 - Courage



Where is the source of your ability to overcome fear? What is your courage?

Anyone interested in performing can submit a proposal to Olga@JCTCenter.org

How to Watch - the easiest way is to visit the JCTC CONVERSATIONS: VOICES FROM AROUND THE WORLD Event Page on Facebook and follow the instructions. The program uses Zoom Meeting technology or visit: www.JCTCenter.org





