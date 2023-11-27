JC Fridays To Include Open Art Studios, Holiday Shopping, and Live Performances

Events include visual art exhibitions, music performances, studio tours, and more hosted at local businesses, galleries, studios, and arts organizations.

By: Nov. 27, 2023

POPULAR

FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests Photo 1 FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests
THE ROLLING STONES Announce New Tour Dates; Find Out Where to See the STONES TOUR '24 HACK Photo 2 THE ROLLING STONES Announce New Tour Dates
Surflight Theatre Announces 2024 Season Of BROADWAY AT THE BEACH! Photo 3 Surflight Theatre Announces 2024 Season Of BROADWAY AT THE BEACH!
ELLA ENCHANTED Arrives At The Growing Stage In December Photo 4 ELLA ENCHANTED Arrives At The Growing Stage In December

JC Fridays To Include Open Art Studios, Holiday Shopping, and Live Performances

JC Fridays To Include Open Art Studios, Holiday Shopping, and Live Performances

Art House Productions announces the lineup for our upcoming JC Fridays on Friday, December 1. Jersey City's premiere quarterly arts festival, which is free and open to the public, will showcase a variety of events, including visual art exhibitions, music performances, studio tours, and more hosted at local businesses, galleries, studios, and arts organizations.

As one of the preeminent art scenes in the tri-state area, Jersey City is rich with various artists. The JC Fridays Arts Festival provides a unique opportunity for visitors to interact with artists and experience their newest projects and works. 

Printable event listings can be found here. An interactive map is available online (www.jcfridays.com) to help patrons easily find artists and venues, as well as to create their own schedules.

Event Hosts Include:

ANDCO, Art House Gallery, Art House Productions, ART 150, Backroom Arts, Balance Salon/David Huggins, Dvora 175 2nd, Dvora Art House, EONTA SPACE, Evening Star Studio, Hamilton House, Imago Beauty Group, Impress Ballroom, Novado Gallery, The Oakman, Orlando Cuevas & Ray Arcadio, Outliers Gallery, Pop-Up Art Fair, Pro Arts Jersey City/Casa Colombo, SMUSH Gallery, Speranza Theatre Company, Sure Things, Team Wilderness, Tiny Everyday Things, and more!

Visitors are encouraged to travel from place to place to discover art and to enjoy the local arts scene. Complete listings and the events map are available on the JC Fridays website: www.jcfridays.com.




RELATED STORIES - New Jersey

1
The Ballet Arts And Adelphi Orchestra to Present THE NUTCRACKER in December Photo
The Ballet Arts And Adelphi Orchestra to Present THE NUTCRACKER in December

Experience the magic of 'The Nutcracker' with a full orchestra and a cast of 50 dancers. Ballet Arts and Adelphi Orchestra present this classic holiday ballet at River Dell High School.

2
Art House Productions Unveils Lineup for Upcoming JC Friday Photo
Art House Productions Unveils Lineup for Upcoming JC Friday

JC Fridays on December 1, 2023 features Open Art Studios, Holiday Shopping, and Live Performances. Art House Productions announces the lineup for our upcoming JC Fridays.

3
Exclusive Edward Albee Event Comes to Teaneck in December Photo
Exclusive Edward Albee Event Comes to Teaneck in December

In association with The Estate of Edward Albee, the Black Box presents 2000's THE PLAY ABOUT THE BABY as the next monthly staged reading in EDWARD ALBEE: FROM A TO ZOO, AN EXCLUSIVE STAGED READING SERIES OF EDWARD ALBEE'S PLAYS. 

4
American Theater Group Will Perform a Reading of AN AMERICAN TREE Next Week Photo
American Theater Group Will Perform a Reading of AN AMERICAN TREE Next Week

American Theater Group (ATG), Central NJ’s professional theater company, will launch a series of Monday night play readings beginning Dec. 4th with An American Tree by Di Shawn J. Gandy.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Students Perform 'Let It Go' to Celebrate 10 Years of FROZEN Video
Students Perform 'Let It Go' to Celebrate 10 Years of FROZEN
The Cast of HERE LIES LOVE Takes Final Bows on Broadway Video
The Cast of HERE LIES LOVE Takes Final Bows on Broadway
TINA Cast Members Perform Acoustic 'Simply the Best' For Turner's Birthday Video
TINA Cast Members Perform Acoustic 'Simply the Best' For Turner's Birthday
View all Videos

New Jersey SHOWS
Light Up the Holidays! 2023 Pollock & Friends Holiday Concert in New Jersey Light Up the Holidays! 2023 Pollock & Friends Holiday Concert
639 Mountain Ave (12/01-12/01)Tracker
[POPULAR] New Jersey Festival Orchestra presents [POPULAR] New Jersey Festival Orchestra presents "THE THREE HOLIDAY TENORS"
Presbyterian Church in Westfield (12/09-12/10)Tracker
Nutcracker with the New Jersey Symphony Orchestra in New Jersey Nutcracker with the New Jersey Symphony Orchestra
Mayo Performing Arts Center (12/15-12/27)
Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons in New Jersey Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (2/23-2/23)
Batman in Concert in New Jersey Batman in Concert
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (3/02-3/02)
Joshua Bell Leads the New Jersey Symphony in New Jersey Joshua Bell Leads the New Jersey Symphony
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (11/30-11/30)
Respect: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin in New Jersey Respect: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin
State Theatre New Jersey (2/18-2/18)
Staten Island JAZZ Festival 35 in New Jersey Staten Island JAZZ Festival 35
St. George Theatre (12/15-12/15)
Joshua Bell Leads the New Jersey Symphony in New Jersey Joshua Bell Leads the New Jersey Symphony
Mayo Performing Arts Center (12/03-12/03)
MISERY in New Jersey MISERY
Algonquin Arts Theatre (2/24-3/03)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You









close sound sound