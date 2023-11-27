JC Fridays To Include Open Art Studios, Holiday Shopping, and Live Performances

Events include visual art exhibitions, music performances, studio tours, and more hosted at local businesses, galleries, studios, and arts organizations.
POPULAR
Art House Productions announces the lineup for our upcoming JC Fridays on Friday, December 1. Jersey City's premiere quarterly arts festival, which is free and open to the public, will showcase a variety of events, including visual art exhibitions, music performances, studio tours, and more hosted at local businesses, galleries, studios, and arts organizations.
As one of the preeminent art scenes in the tri-state area, Jersey City is rich with various artists. The JC Fridays Arts Festival provides a unique opportunity for visitors to interact with artists and experience their newest projects and works.
Printable event listings can be found here. An interactive map is available online (www.jcfridays.com) to help patrons easily find artists and venues, as well as to create their own schedules.
Event Hosts Include:
ANDCO, Art House Gallery, Art House Productions, ART 150, Backroom Arts, Balance Salon/David Huggins, Dvora 175 2nd, Dvora Art House, EONTA SPACE, Evening Star Studio, Hamilton House, Imago Beauty Group, Impress Ballroom, Novado Gallery, The Oakman, Orlando Cuevas & Ray Arcadio, Outliers Gallery, Pop-Up Art Fair, Pro Arts Jersey City/Casa Colombo, SMUSH Gallery, Speranza Theatre Company, Sure Things, Team Wilderness, Tiny Everyday Things, and more!
Visitors are encouraged to travel from place to place to discover art and to enjoy the local arts scene. Complete listings and the events map are available on the JC Fridays website: www.jcfridays.com.
Videos
|Light Up the Holidays! 2023 Pollock & Friends Holiday Concert
639 Mountain Ave (12/01-12/01)
|[POPULAR] New Jersey Festival Orchestra presents "THE THREE HOLIDAY TENORS"
Presbyterian Church in Westfield (12/09-12/10)
|Nutcracker with the New Jersey Symphony Orchestra
Mayo Performing Arts Center (12/15-12/27)
|Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (2/23-2/23)
|Batman in Concert
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (3/02-3/02)
|Joshua Bell Leads the New Jersey Symphony
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (11/30-11/30)
|Respect: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin
State Theatre New Jersey (2/18-2/18)
|Staten Island JAZZ Festival 35
St. George Theatre (12/15-12/15)
|Joshua Bell Leads the New Jersey Symphony
Mayo Performing Arts Center (12/03-12/03)
|MISERY
Algonquin Arts Theatre (2/24-3/03)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You