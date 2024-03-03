Irish Tenor Timothy Liam Smith to Present REFLECTIONS: IRELAND IN SONG AND STORY This Month

Skyline Theatre Company, a 21-year-old professional theatre company now calling Essex County its home, presents a special tribute to Ireland for one performance only on Saturday, March 16 at 2:00pm featuring renowned Irish Tenor and New Jersey's own Timothy Liam Smith in an intimate live performance of REFLECTIONS: IRELAND IN SONG AND STORY.

Tickets are now on sale and reservations are strongly recommended for this one-afternoon-only special performance at The Mansion at the Oakeside Bloomfield Cultural Center, 240 Belleville Avenue in Essex County's Bloomfield, NJ. Tickets are $25 each, with discounted tickets for Seniors at $20, and can be purchased via Skyline Theatre Company's virtual box office on its website at the button below and via this secure link: https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?actions=4&p=3.

Nationally renowned Irish Tenor Timothy Liam Smith paints a beautiful and stirring tapestry of Irish heritage through songs, stories, poems and jokes. The audience will discover what the Irish people really are like and what forms their unique character - from family and love to religion and the Troubles. Pianist David Maiullo will musically direct and accompany the performance.

"We are fortunate to have Tim join us for this special performance celebrating Celtic heritage and our Essex County audience will certainly feel the luck of the Irish when they join us on St. Patrick's Day weekend," said Sam Scalamoni, Skyline Theatre Company's founder and artistic director.

Timothy Liam Smith is one of America's premiere performers of Irish tenor music and Irish culture and has more than 50 years of stage and performing experience, including regional theatre, opera, night clubs, television commercials, voiceovers and modeling. He has created several one-man shows including 'John McCormack: His Life in Song and Story,' 'Love and Longing,' and his newest 'From Erin to Broadway.' Away from the stage, he also served as a Councilman and Mayor in Roxbury Township and authored political columns for the New Jersey Hills newspaper chain.

Skyline Theatre Company's 2024 season in Bloomfield continues Friday, May 10 at 7pm with BROADWAY IN CONCERT: BABY at The Little Theatre under the Bloomfield Children's Library, 90 Broad Street in Bloomfield. This sweet and touching musical from acclaimed duo, Richard Maltby, Jr., and David Shire, examines how parents-to-be experience the emotional stresses and triumphs, as well as the desperate lows and the comic highs that accompany the anticipation and arrival of a baby. Full of heart and joy, this Tony Award nominated Best Musical will be presented in an Encores-like concert setting centered on three couples working their way towards parenthood under three VERY different sets of circumstances.

More information on the Skyline Theatre 2024 season is available through Skyline's website and its social media channels. Please visit the button below or call the virtual box office at 1-800-474-1299.

About Skyline Theatre Company

Founded in 1995, Skyline Theatre Company's mission is to bring together professional artists to create quality theatre that entertains and inspires an audience. We make commitments to the education of young people in all aspects of the arts and to cultivating and nurturing new artists and their works.

Skyline Theatre Company is a proud Associate Equity Theatre Member of the New Jersey Theatre Alliance. As a 501(c)3 non-profit organization, Skyline Theatre Company depends on private donations, corporate sponsorships, grants, and supportive audiences to fund its programming. Funding is made possible in part by the New Jersey State Council on Arts/Department of State.