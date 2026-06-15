Interview: Olga Levina-Founder & Executive Producer of JCTC

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Olga Levina is the Co-Founder and Executive Producer of Jersey City Theater Center (JCTC), where she has spent more than two decades building one of New Jersey’s leading arts organizations, and the Founder of Voices International Theatre and Arts Festival. Since 2006, Olga has shaped JCTC’s artistic vision through innovative theatre, dance, music, and multidisciplinary programming focused on building bridges among diverse communities through the arts. She is also co-owner of White Eagle Hall, where JCTC presents their main stage productions, festivals, and events. Under Levina’s leadership, JCTC has created acclaimed programs including Voices International Theatre and Arts Festival, Immigration Arts Summit, Garden State New Play Festival, DirectorsLab, Arts4All, JCTCKids, JCTC Global Music Series, Stories of Greenville, and One City One People. Her lifelong mission is to bring diverse communities together through the arts.

Jersey City Theater Center’s Voices International Theatre and Arts Festival, founded by Olga Levina, is a vibrant celebration of diverse global voices. The 2026 festival brings together internationally renowned artists and local visionaries for an extraordinary lineup of multidisciplinary performances, conversations, music, dance, immersive installations, and family programming and networking events that invite audiences to experience stories from around the world and from communities in Jersey City. From acclaimed International Artists to beloved local creators, the festival creates space for everyone to participate, network, and share their story. Voices highlights artists who challenge, inspire, and connect audiences. The festival also features immersive installations and exhibitions at Mana Contemporary, creating transformative visual experiences that push artistic boundaries.

Broadwayworld had the pleasure of interviewing Olga Levina about her career, JCTC and the Center's Voices International Theatre and Arts Festival.

How did you first become interested in the theatre arts?

My mother was a huge influence on me. She loved great literature, diverse cultures, poetry, music, and everything connected to the arts. Since I was very young, she would recite poems by some of the greatest poets and encourage me to memorize them. I still remember many of those poems today. Through her, I discovered the beauty of language, storytelling, and imagination.

I was about five years old when I attended a New Year celebration in Belarus with my mother. During the event, someone asked if any children wanted to recite a poem. I volunteered, performed, and received a small toy chicken as a prize. I remember thinking, “Wow, performance pays well.”

Can you tell us a little about your education?

I attended the Belarus School of the Arts, where I studied choreography and performance from a young age. My formal education continued at the Lee Strasberg Theatre Institute, where I studied acting, and later at Montclair State University, where I earned a BFA in Acting and an MA in Directing. My artistic training expanded across multiple disciplines, including dance, acting, directing, and arts leadership.

However, some of the most important parts of my education happened outside the classroom. Throughout my career, I have continued learning from artists, presenters, and cultural leaders from around the world. My education has been both formal and experiential, shaped by collaborations across many countries, cultures, and artistic disciplines.

Seventeen years ago, Mark Russell invited me to attend Under the Radar. That invitation changed my world. Under the Radar became an educational laboratory for me—a place where I could discover groundbreaking artists, engage with international perspectives, and expand my understanding of what theatre can be. Since then, I have continued to learn through organizations such as ISPA, APAP, and New Jersey Theatre Alliance, as well as through countless performances, festivals, and conversations with artists around the globe.

In many ways, I believe education in the arts never ends. It is a lifelong process of exploration, curiosity, listening, and growth.

Why do you think Jersey City is such a great place for artists and their talents?

Jersey City is one of the most diverse cities in the United States. Artists thrive when they are surrounded by different cultures, languages, traditions, and perspectives. Here, creative people can find inspiration everywhere. The city also has a strong sense of community and an audience that is open to new ideas, making it an ideal place to create, experiment, and connect.

What prompted you to create JCTC?

I wanted to build an organization that would bring people together through the arts and create meaningful dialogue around important social issues. As an immigrant, I understood the power of storytelling to help people see one another’s humanity. Jersey City Theater Center was created to provide a platform where local and global voices could meet and share experiences.

Please tell us about the team you work with at JCTC.

I am fortunate to work with an extraordinary team of artists, administrators, educators, board members, volunteers, and community partners. Each person brings unique talents and perspectives. What unites us is a commitment to accessibility, inclusion, artistic excellence, and service to our community. The success of JCTC is truly the result of collective effort and shared passion.

What would you like our readers to know about the upcoming Jersey City Theater Center’s Voices International Theatre and Arts Festival?

The Voices International Theatre and Arts Festival is a celebration of global creativity and cultural exchange. This year, we are presenting more than 40 events featuring artists from around the world alongside outstanding U.S.-based and local New Jersey artists. Audiences can experience theatre, music, dance, visual arts, workshops, family programming, and many free community events. The festival creates opportunities for people from different backgrounds to meet, and explore world cultures through the arts.

Why do you think the festival is unique to the metro area?

Few festivals in the region bring together such a wide range of International Artists while remaining deeply connected to the local community. Voices is not only about presenting performances; it is about creating conversations, professional exchanges, educational opportunities, and lasting relationships between artists and audiences from many cultures. It allows people to explore the world through the arts without leaving New Jersey.

How has your experience as an immigrant and an understanding of global affairs influenced your artistry?

My journey from Eastern Europe to the United States has shaped everything I do. Living in different cultures taught me that people often have more in common than they realize. My work focuses on creating spaces where stories can be shared across borders and where empathy can flourish. Understanding global issues has reinforced my belief that the arts are essential tools for dialogue, healing, and connection.

What are some of your future plans?

I hope to continue expanding JCTC’s international partnerships, supporting emerging artists, increasing arts access for underserved communities, and developing a permanent home for our organization. I am also committed to strengthening cultural exchange programs that bring artists from around the world to Jersey City while showcasing local artists on global stages. Most importantly, I want to continue building bridges between diverse people through the arts.

To learn more about Jersey City Theater Center, please visit https://jctcenter.org.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of JCTC