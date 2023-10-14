Interview: Kate Baldwin of KATE BALDWIN & AARON LAZAR CELEBRATE BROADWAY & HOLLYWOOD at Axelrod Performing Arts Center

The gala is tonight at 8 PM.

By: Oct. 14, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Inside Rehearsals for THE GREAT GATSBY with Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada Photo 1 Video: Inside Rehearsals for THE GREAT GATSBY with Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada
Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour; What Are the Critics Saying? Photo 2 Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour
Review: THE PIANIST at George Street Playhouse is a Compelling Must-See Photo 3 Review: THE PIANIST at George Street Playhouse is a Compelling Must-See
Photos: First Look at Andrew Polec, Jordan Dobson, Olivia Puckett & More in HAIR at Two Ri Photo 4 Photos: First Look at Andrew Polec, Jordan Dobson, Olivia Puckett & More in HAIR

Interview: Kate Baldwin of KATE BALDWIN & AARON LAZAR CELEBRATE BROADWAY & HOLLYWOOD at Axelrod Performing Arts Center

Interview: Kate Baldwin of KATE BALDWIN & AARON LAZAR CELEBRATE BROADWAY & HOLLYWOOD at Axelrod Performing Arts Center

They’ve captured hearts in Hunter Foster’s “Bridges of Madison County” at Axelrod Performing Arts Center. Now, Kate Baldwin, a two-time Tony Award-nominated actress and singer, and major motion picture actor and singer Aaron Lazar are returning to the Deal, NJ stage tonight at 8 pm for a fundraising gala saluting Tinseltown and The Great White Way.

The pair will be backed by the American Pops Orchestra helmed by Luke Frazier consisting of a string, piano, bass, drums and guitar ensemble.

Interview: Kate Baldwin of KATE BALDWIN & AARON LAZAR CELEBRATE BROADWAY & HOLLYWOOD at Axelrod Performing Arts Center “The Bridges of Madison County was a meaningful production for Axelrod because it’s the first theater that I’d done after the pandemic… the first role that got me onstage,” said Baldwin by phone. “I was so grateful Axelrod had the capability to produce it.”

The Axelrod won’t be the first time Baldwin and Lazar have shared the stage. The longtime friends have performed at the prestigious Feinstein’s 54 Below in Manhattan engaging the crowd with witty banter in between impassioned duets. At the Axelrod, they will be crooning a setlist of their favorite tunes – a mix of musical theater punctuated with some pop songs from yesteryear and modern day, one of which is Lady Gaga’s poignant, spine-tingling Oscar-winning smash “Shallow” from A Star is Born.

Apart from engaging the audience tonight at Axelrod PAC with anecdotes about parenthood in between beautifully-sung odes to Hollywood and Broadway (Baldwin played the roles of Irene Molloy in Hello, Dolly! and Sharon McLonergan in Broadway’s revival of Finian’s Rainbow for which she was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical, in recent years). Lazar, with whom she starred in the Axelrod PAC’s staging of “Bridges,” who had roles in motion pictures from Margot Robbie’s debonair boyfriend in The Wolf of Wall Street to the Doctor Strange double in the epic Avengers: Endgame alongside his musical theater credits including Count Carl-Magnus Malcolm in A Little Night Music

The pair are looking forward to heading back to the Garden State where Lazar established his roots. Lazar graduated Cherry Hill High School West and Baldwin – who grew up in Milwaukee and lived in New York City – said she’s made New Jersey her home. The duo will show their green-heart emojis for the Garden State on the Axelrod stage tonight. 

“Aaron is from Cherry Hill. I have made the state of New Jersey my home,” she said. “We were talking about Bruce Springsteen and the idea of ‘coming home’ and what home means to you. ‘My Hometown’ by Bruce Springsteen. You’re My Home’ by Billy Joel. We talk a lot about our friendship of 20 years now… working together 20 years ago in a production called ‘Harmony’ coming to Broadway… Aaron and I did version of it in 2003… We’re celebrating friendship, theater and our experiences in Broadway and beyond.”

For tickets, go Click Here




RELATED STORIES - New Jersey

1
State Theatre New Jersey Presents THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW Photo
State Theatre New Jersey Presents THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW

State Theatre New Jersey presents a screening of the cult classic movie musical, The Rocky Horror Picture Show on Saturday, October 28 at 11pm.

2
Morris Arts Conjures Festive Fall Fun At PUMPKIN ILLUMINATION Photo
Morris Arts Conjures Festive Fall Fun At PUMPKIN ILLUMINATION

Morris Arts' 14th annual Pumpkin Illumination will be held on Sunday, October 22 from 4–7 PM at the Vail Mansion Reflection Pool (110 South Street, Morristown).

3
Interview: Producing Artistic Director, Sean Hagerty of The Curtain in Jersey City Produci Photo
Interview: Producing Artistic Director, Sean Hagerty of The Curtain in Jersey City Producing “Romeo & Juliet”

We had the opportunity to interview The Curtain’s Producing Artistic Director, Sean Hagerty about his career and 'Romeo & Juliet.'

4
Classic American Tales to Present POE BY CANDLELIGHT for Halloween Photo
Classic American Tales to Present POE BY CANDLELIGHT for Halloween

Get in the Halloween spirit with Classic American Tales' production of 'Poe by Candlelight.' Experience the spooky stories of Edgar Allan Poe, read by professional actors, at locations in North Cape May and Lewes. Don't miss out on this popular Halloween event - reserve your spot today!

From This Author - Lianna Albrizio

Interview: Kate Baldwin of KATE BALDWIN & AARON LAZAR CELEBRATE BROADWAY & HOLLYWOOD at Axelrod Performing Arts CenterInterview: Kate Baldwin of KATE BALDWIN & AARON LAZAR CELEBRATE BROADWAY & HOLLYWOOD at Axelrod Performing Arts Center
Review: THE LAUREL CANYON BAND at Axelrod PACReview: THE LAUREL CANYON BAND at Axelrod PAC
Review: GUILTY PLEASURES: AN UNAPOLOGETIC COMEDY BY KEN LEVINE at Black Box PACReview: GUILTY PLEASURES: AN UNAPOLOGETIC COMEDY BY KEN LEVINE at Black Box PAC
Interview: Robert Ascencio of WATER BY THE SPOONFUL at The Eagle TheatreInterview: Robert Ascencio of WATER BY THE SPOONFUL at The Eagle Theatre

Videos

Preview Songs from Paper Mill's 2023/2024 Season with New Voices Concert Video
Preview Songs from Paper Mill's 2023/2024 Season with New Voices Concert
Ben Serves Spooky with Choreo from SWEENEY TODD Video
Ben Serves Spooky with Choreo from SWEENEY TODD
Exclusive: David Rockwell Gives a Tour of Perelman Performing Arts Center Video
Exclusive: David Rockwell Gives a Tour of Perelman Performing Arts Center
View all Videos

New Jersey SHOWS
A Man for All Seasons in New Jersey A Man for All Seasons
The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (10/18-11/05)Tracker
Epic Scores of John Williams and More! in New Jersey Epic Scores of John Williams and More!
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (5/31-5/31)
A Night on the Town in New Jersey A Night on the Town
Mayo Performing Arts Center (11/17-11/17)
Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons in New Jersey Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (2/22-2/22)
Tomáseen Foley’s A Celtic Christmas in New Jersey Tomáseen Foley’s A Celtic Christmas
Sieminski Theater (12/09-12/09)
A Thousand Maids in New Jersey A Thousand Maids
Two River Theater (4/06-4/28)
Memphis in New Jersey Memphis
Playhouse 22 (6/07-6/23)
Schumann’s Cello Concerto in New Jersey Schumann’s Cello Concerto
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (10/22-10/22)
A New London Christmas Carol in New Jersey A New London Christmas Carol
Gateway Playhouse (12/07-12/09)
Check Please in New Jersey Check Please
Playhouse 22 (3/09-3/17)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You