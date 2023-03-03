Interview: Gabrielle Wagner Mann of THE FLICK at Chatham Playhouse

Chatham Community Players is presenting The Flick by Annie Baker from March 3rd to March 12th. The story takes place in a run-down movie theater in central Massachusetts where three underpaid employees mop the floors and attend to one o the last 35mm film projectors in the state. Their tiny battles and not so tiny heartbreaks play out in the empty aisles, becoming more gripping than the insipid second-run movies on the screen. With keen insight and finely tuned comic eye, The Flick is a hilarious and heart-rending cry for authenticity in a fast-changing world.

I had the pleasure of interviewing the director, Gabrielle Wagner Mann.

Please tell us a little about yourself.

I am an actor, singer, playwright, director and designer, originally from NJ but after graduating from Smith College, moved to LA for 20 plus years, working as an actor, singer, bartender, professional poker player and an energy healer. I attended a 2 year musical theatre writing program and wrote 2 musicals that were produced (one published) multiple times. Then in 2016 moved back east to be closer to family and NYC, and I continue to act, write, direct, heal and play. I live in Summit with my spouse and 2 amazing sons.



What has been your involvement in theater?

While my theatre roots began at the Spring Lake Community Theatre as a child, I have a BA in Theatre from Smith and an MFA in Playwriting and Screenwriting from Point Park University. And in between there, I've spent my life in the theatre (literally). I've acted, directed, written, designed lights and costumes and sound, stage managed, prop mistressed, etc.

Pretty much from 3rd grade on, theatre (and film and tv) has been my life. And I don't plan on stopping. It feeds my soul and makes me happy to create and be a part of the wonder and magic that is the theatre.



What inspired you to direct The Flick?

This is play I studied in dramaturgical depth in my MFA program. I fell in love with it and Annie Baker in general, so when the opportunity arose, I threw my hat in the ring to interview for the position and was thrilled to be hired! I welcomed the chance to sink my teeth into this rich and complex play and characters.



What do you want your audiences to take away from this show?

I hope they take the time to really sit with this show and put their fast paced worlds and their phones and social media down for a moment and be a person - perhaps with another person. We all feel like "there's something wrong" with us in one way or another. We all cover up our shit with concealing behaviors or bravado and we all just want to be accepted for who we are, truly. Hopefully, it makes people stop and think and listen and take a little better care of the relationships in their own lives.

Are there any upcoming projects you will be working on after this? (Directing, playwriting, acting, etc.)

I have a lot of irons in the fire - bunch of auditions upcoming and a lot of submissions out for my plays and scripts, but honestly after graduating in May '22 with my MFA and immediately after, producing a play I wrote (Pot Odds) with the SheNYC Summer Theatre Festival in 2022, and then going straight into caroling season with my group Christmas Matters Holiday Carolers, I am more than happy for a tiny break before I begin my next project. I'm sure I will work with Chatham Players again soon as it's been a wonderful experience.

If anyone wants to keep up to date with my my socials are @gabiwagnermann and my website is gabriellewagner.com.

The Cast and Creative Team of The Flick includes:

Avery: Josiah Howell

Sam: Peter Despres

Rose: Ivy Leigh Meyer

Skylar/Dreaming Man: Peter Corley

Producer: Leslie Ellis Williams

Set: Roy Pancirov and Chris Anderson

Sound Design: Chris Anderson

Lighting Design: Mark Reilly

Costumes/Props: Gabrielle Wagner Mann and Leslie Ellis Williams

Stage Manager: Genvieve Anderson

Chatham Playhouse is located at 23 N Passaic Ave, Chatham, NJ 07928. For more information, visit their web site at https://www.chathamplayers.org/ or call 973.635.7363.

Photo Credit: Chatham Community Players