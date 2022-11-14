Interview: Choreographer Noelle Cappuzzo and THE LAND OF FORGOTTEN TOYS at The Growing Stage

The Growing Stage, The Children's Theatre of New Jersey in Netcong continues their season with a holiday show for the whole family, The Land of Forgotten Toys. The production is running December 2nd through the 18th with performances on Fridays at 7:30PM, Saturdays at 4:00PM and Sundays at 2:00 PM.

The Land of Forgotten Toys has music and lyrics by Dylan MarcAurele with book and lyrics by Jennifer Enchin and Jaclyn Enchin, additional lyrics by Mike Ross and the story and characters by Larry Little. This production is directed by Danny Campos, TGS's Director of Marketing, with choreography by Noelle Cappuzzo and musical direction by Laura Petrie.

Broadwayworld had the pleasure of interviewing choreographer, Noelle Cappuzzo about her career and the upcoming show at The Growing Stage.

Noelle is a New York City based performer born and raised in New Jersey and is always a jersey girl at heart! A true triple threat, Noelle started dancing at the age of 2, and soon after discovered her love and talent for singing and acting. She trained at Theater Dance Center for 15 years, was very active in her high school's performing arts program, was a member and choreographer of the Paper Mill Playhouse Broadway Show Choir, and was a double major, earning both an AFA in Musical Theatre and AA in Dance from CCM.

After graduating, Noelle went on to sign with Ingrid French Management and is pursuing her performing arts career! Noelle has choreographed for Paper Mill Playhouse Broadway Show Choir, The Growing Stage, and Theater Dance Center, just to name a few. She also has been studying and working with top industry professionals and truly incredible human beings, such as Lisa London, Wendy Faraone, Denise Simon, Claire Hosterman, Joshua Nelson, Cathy Reinking, Julie Gale, Vicki Baumann, Erica Bream, and Bob Marks.

Noelle has had the honor of being a part of multiple award winning short films from film festivals all over the country. She has done multiple regional theatre productions and is now a proud member of the Actor's Equity Association. Last summer, Noelle made it to the final round of the National Tour of CATS, and since then has continued her training on both coasts.

We know you started your dance training as a preschooler. What was your first memory of performing for an audience?

I actually remember my first dance recital when I was 3 years old. I was a pussy cat in a white costume, pink nose, pink ears, long white fluffy tail haha! I remember skipping onto the stage twirling my tail. I remember everything looking so big! The auditorium, the audience, but I loved every second of it. I always loved the spotlight when performing. It's always felt like home. It just feels right. I still feel that way. Stage fright has never really been a thing for me. I get anxious but not nervous. It's crazy how life works, because when I made it to the final round of the Cats National Tour, it felt so full circle.

We'd love to know a little more about your college education and how it has influenced your career.

So truth be told, I really didn't originally want to go to college. I just wanted to get out there and audition and study at different schools, and learn as much as I could. I didn't want to live away from home yet, so I enrolled at CCM (County College of Morris) where I double majored in Musical Theatre & Dance. County Colleges' typically get a bad reputation, but this one is different. I learned so much while there because all of my professors came from phenomenal backgrounds and training. I mean, Juilliard, NYU, Yale, the list goes on. Most of them had been performers themselves at one point, playing in Broadway show orchestra's and performing Off Broadway in leading roles. The opportunities I got there were amazing. I had the honor of being cast in roles such as Mary Poppins, Anita, Esmerelda. Such iconic roles that I am so blessed and honored to have portrayed and been able to bring to life. I got to attend the ACDA Dance Festival multiple times and perform in it as well. It was just amazing. It really made me want to work my hardest and be my best self. Looking back on it now, I'm glad I did attend college, because I got so many opportunities there that I will forever be grateful for.

What advice do you have for aspiring dancers?

Just give it your all. Don't hold back. Don't give up. Go to class. Keep learning. Keep growing. Keep improving and bettering yourself. Keep inspiring and being inspired. Don't compare yourself to others. Never, ever do that. Be inspired by others. But never compare or compete. Just do your best and be present in youself while watching others to learn and to grow. Don't get intimidated if you're not the "best" or "strongest" dancer in the room. I can't tell you how many times I have witnessed productions where they don't cast the "best" dancer but cast the one who has the energy, the confidence, the look, the feel. So much of it is out of your control, so focus on what you are able to control. Take care of your body. Please. Seriously, you only get one. Dancers are so hard on themselves emotionally, physically, mentally, spiritually. Fuel your body, recover, rest. If you want to make this your life and career, then you need to take care of the thing that's going to get you there and keep you there for many years. And lastly, please be kind. To yourself and to others. Don't lose yourself. Remember why you decided to pursue this career in the first place. This world has enough hate. Embrace one another. Support one another. Do not tear each other down. No job is worth that kind of negativity. There will always be another opportunity and another job. Remember, what's for you, is for you, and will be yours.

Is there one genre of dance that you enjoy most?

I tend to go in phases. Last year was hip hop, the year before was contemporary. Right now I am very much so in my sassy jazz and high energy musical theatre phase. Being bold, being brave and taking risks in my training and movement. Really pushing myself to my limits. My whole mood right now is basically Moulin Rouge haha! I'm obsessed with the show. The whole vibe, the choreography. An absolute dream show to be cast in and to be a part of.

How do you like working once again at The Growing Stage?

I absolutely love it. It's like a second home for me. It's where I became an EMC and helped me on my road to joining AEA. Everyone there is just the absolute best and kindest. There's something so magical about that theatre. It radiates such beauty and positivity and I absolutely adore my co workers and all the performers. It is such a thrill to be back.

What numbers in The Land of Forgotten Toys has proved challenging to choreograph and why?

Definitely the opening number, Three More Days. It has so many moving parts and so much is going on at once. Everything has to have a specific count and beat because if one thing is off, then it's really hard to get back into it. This number is what I like to call organized chaos! Haha! This number is so important, as it sets up the whole story, who the characters are, their personality, what they are trying to overcome, all the important details, big and small. This had to be my favorite number to choreograph though, especially because of all its moving parts and multiple things going on at once. I like a challenge!

Can you tell us a little about the show's cast and creative team?

We have some truly amazing people working with us. Our phenomenal Director, Danny Campos is an absolute dream to work with. He is so much fun to work with and know how to keep the kids engaged. He's brilliant at bringing his visions to life! Our Musical Director, Laura Petrie is such a doll! She works wonderfully with the cast. The way she is able to make every single cast member push themselves outside of their comfort zone and be the best singers they can be, it's truly inspiring and magical. Our Production Manager Matt Fralley keeps us all on track and helps everything run so smoothly! Really these people are the dream team! And the cast is just out of this world. They all work so hard during every single rehearsal and always give 100%. I cannot wait to see what they do with the final product!

Choreographing a show for this wonderful time of the year must be very exciting! What would you like audiences to know about the production?

Bring everyone! Bring your family, your friends, your loved ones, everyone!!! It is just such an uplifting beautiful story that truly makes your remember what this beautiful time of year is all about. It brings you back down to the core of why this time of year it so important and one we should always remember and celebrate and be grateful for. The show is packed with magic, fun, love, and spirit. It is definitely a must see!

Can you share with us any of your future plans?

I currently have a few projects lined up. I will be shooting them in the next few months. I'm constantly getting auditions through my wonderful Manager, Ingrid French at Ingrid French Management, so I always look forward to the incredible projects I get a shot at auditioning for. I also have a few things in the works. One has to do with acting and the other has to do with the business side of acting. It's pretty neat what my team, fellow actors and I have been working on and I can't wait to officially share it with you all! Please keep a look out as I promise you it will be worth the wait!

Anything else, absolutely anything you want BWW readers to know.

Just to remember to be kind to each other and to support other performers. We seem to forget this after the new year, when the pilot season rush hits and the industry opens back up. But please, this industry is what we make it. We have the power to make it a beautiful, kind, and supportive one. There is enough room for everyone to shine and to have their moment. So just keep that holiday cheer and spirit alive year round. It will make life more beautiful.

You can follow Noelle on social media: @noellecappuzzo

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Noelle Cappuzzo