Ilana Glazer is Coming to BergenPAC in January

BergenPAC is excited to announce that comedian Ilana Glazer will take the stage on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024 at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale today, Friday, Dec. 8, 2023 at 10 a.m. Visit Click Here or call bergenPAC's Box Office at (201) 227-1030.

Ilana Glazer is a creator and comedian who co-created and co-starred in the critically acclaimed series Broad City. Her debut stand-up comedy special, The Planet Is Burning is on Amazon Prime, and her film False Positive, which she co-wrote and starred in, was produced by A24 and available on Hulu. She was also cast in the film Rough Night and The Afterparty for Apple TV+. Ilana is the co-founder of the non-profit Generator Collective, which was founded in 2016. Generator Collective defines minimal civic engagement and aims to humanize policy through people-powered stories on social media.

Founded in 2003, the 1,367-seat Bergen Performing Arts Center, or bergenPAC, is the area's cultural mecca. Housed in a historic Art Deco-style theater boasting one of the finest acoustic halls in the United States, bergenPAC attracts a stellar roster of world-class entertainment. The jewel in our crown is The Performing Arts School at bergenPAC – the innovative, educational performing arts initiative that, through programs, classes, outreach, school shows, and main theater presented shows, reach more than 30,000 students and community youth annually. The Performing Arts School provides community youth, age 2 months to 21 years, with unique, “hands-on” training in music, dance and theater by industry professionals. It is through the ongoing generosity of sponsors, donors, members, and patrons that the not-for-profit 501 (c)(3) corporation bergenPAC and The Performing Arts School are able to thrive and enrich our community.