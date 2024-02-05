INFORMATION FOR FOREIGNERS Comes to Jersey City Theater Center in March

Performances are on Saturday, March 2 at 7:30 PM and Sunday, March 3 at 3:00PM.

By: Feb. 05, 2024

Jersey City Theater Center presents the play Information for Foreigners by Griselda Gambaro with direction by Maru Garcia. Information for Foreigners is a thought-provoking and darkly comedic play. Set in a nondescript authoritarian regime, the play explores the absurdity and brutality of oppressive systems as experienced by a group of foreign tourists. The tourists, who are initially excited to explore this new country, find themselves increasingly entangled in a web of bureaucratic absurdity and surveillance. Information for Foreigners is a co-production with Wheat Ridge Theatre Company. 

Information for Foreigners will take place at Jersey City Theater Center (165 Newark Avenue, Jersey City, NJ 073011 on Saturday, March 2 at 7:30 PM and Sunday, March 3 at 3:00PM. Tickets are available at www.JCTCenter.org and start at just $15.00. Information for Foreigners is an immersive experience which requires walking and stairs, please wear comfortable shoes.

Information for Foreigners is a powerful and unsettling work that challenges the audience to reflect on the consequences of apathy and conformity in the face of authoritarianism. It serves as a stark reminder of the importance of vigilance and resistance in the preservation of individual rights and dignity.

As the tourists navigate the bewildering and Kafkaesque bureaucracy, they are subjected to arbitrary rules, interrogations, and dehumanizing encounters with the authorities. Gambaro's play uses humor and absurdity to highlight the dehumanizing effects of totalitarianism and the erosion of individual freedoms. Through a series of vignettes and interactions, the play raises questions about identity, power, and the complicity of individuals in oppressive systems.

"Information for Foreigners is not just a play; it's a powerful exploration of cultural intersections and the universal language of human experience,” said Olga Levina, Executive Director at Jersey City Theater Center. “As we bring this thought-provoking production to JCTC, we invite audiences to embark on a journey that transcends borders, challenging preconceptions and fostering a shared understanding that resonates with the diverse tapestry of our global community. Join us in celebrating the transformative power of storytelling as we bridge worlds and illuminate the threads that connect us all." 




