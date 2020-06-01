Hudson Theatre Works Presents Virtual Festival Of New Plays

New Jersey Theatre Alliance presents Hudson Theatre Works' Virtual Festival. This event is part of the Alliance's Stages Festival.

There is nothing more important to the long-term vitality of American theatre as an art form than the nurturing of new voices. This virtual festival is a way to engage audiences in work by our in house company, the Forge. The Virtual Festival will present readings of new short plays by contemporary, often local playwrights, giving them and the actors involved, an opportunity to share their work in these extraordinary times.

Some of the work that is included is, part of a new musical by Joanne Hoersch and Donald Stark, monologues by Lia Romeo, Luigi Jannuzzi, and Karl Greenberg. Performed by Debbie Bernstein, Kelly McAndrews, Cassandra Giovine, Vincent Sagona, Kevin Cristaldi, Frank Licato and Sue-Ellen Mandell to name a few. The event is produced by Adrian Wattenmaker.

For more information go to www.hudsontheatreworks.com.

To see a full schedule of events for The Stages Festival Online please visit www.njtheatrealliance.org/stages.

"The Alliance is grateful that Hudson Theatre Works is participating in the 2020 Stages Festival," said John McEwen, Executive Director of the Alliance. "For more than 20 years, Stages has provided theatrical experiences for thousands of residents across New Jersey. These efforts would not be possible without the wonderful help of partners such as Hudson Theatre Works.

The New Jersey Theatre Alliance 2020 Stages Festival is made possible by support from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, a partner agency of the National Endowment for the Arts; Bank of America; The Horizon Foundation for New Jersey; OceanFirst Foundation; the George A. Ohl, Jr. Trust; New Jersey Historical Commission; and Fund for the New Jersey Blind.

