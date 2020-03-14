How to SUPPORT NJ THEATRE During the Covid-19 Outbreak and Trying Times

New Jersey is home to some of the nation's best theatre and Broadwayworld.com has been honored to cover the Garden State scene. We are proud to be able to keep the public informed.

During the Covid-19 outbreak, many theatres have had to shut their doors temporarily to keep the public safe. These decisions have impacted the people that work in the arts industry.

We can all do our part to support local venues during the Covid-19 outbreak. These times will pass and people will be excited to enjoy great entertainment opportunities once again.

We should all be supporting our neighbors and friends in the entertainment profession. Here are a few ideas that we hope our readers will appreciate.

STAY IN TOUCH - Visit the theatre's web sites frequently or call the theatres you patronize to find out what plans they are making for their patrons. Many venues are also posting their plans on social media accounts.

SUBSCRIBE, SUBSCRIBE, SUBSCRIBE - Even though a current show isn't happening, there are productions and programs being planned. Check out subscriptions and ticketing for the future.

PURCHASE A GIFT CARD - What better way to look forward to the future than with an afternoon or a night out on the town. With spring holidays around the corner, put a smile on someone's face with a gift card. Theatres will be happy to make them available.

LET THEM KNOW YOU CARE - The theatre and arts community is a warm and welcoming one. If you know an actor, director, creative team member, or theatre professional, drop them a line and tell them how much you enjoy their work. Positivity and kindness go a long way.

We are all in it together to keep New Jersey theatre the great institution that it is.

The local, state and federal response to the Covid-19 outbreak is ever-changing. Refer to the Center for Disease Control (CDC) for up to date information. Visit: https://www.cdc.gov/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Freeimages.com





