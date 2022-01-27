Holmdel Theatre Company Adds Second Caissie Levy Performance

Holmdel Theatre Company has added a second performance for Caissie Levy on Friday, February 18 at 8pm. Caissie's concert sales broke HTC records by selling out in record time, so due to high demand the company is adding a second performance of Caissie's highly anticipated show.

Tickets are on sale NOW.



Music directed by Matt Hinkley, her longtime collaborator on her concerts and album work, Caissie's live shows showcase her love of great music - be it pop, rock, or the musical theater tunes she's known for - and of connecting with her audiences.



Expect stories, silliness, and some serious singing from one of Broadway's best in a very intimate and unique setting unlike any other cabaret experience you'll encounter.

Caissie recently starred in her seventh Broadway show, Caroline or Change, at Studio 54. She created the role of Elsa, in Disney's Broadway production of Frozen, and recreated the iconic role of Fantine in the Broadway revival of Les Misérables. She is known to Broadway and West End audiences for originating the roles of Sheila in the Tony Award-winning revival of Hair, and Molly in Ghost. Other Broadway credits include Elphaba in Wicked (also LA); Penny in Hairspray (also 1st national tour & Toronto); Maureen in Rent (national tour). Off Broadway credits include First Daughter's Suite (The Public Theater); Murder Ballad (MTC). Caissie's voice can be heard on 5 original cast albums, she has been featured on many singer/songwriter's records, and her solo EP, With You, is available wherever you buy your music. In concert, she backed up Sir Rod Stewart in his Las Vegas residency, headlined Carnegie Hall with the New York Pops, and has played solo across the US, UK and Canada.