Holiday Fairy Tale MAGIC FLOWERS Makes Its Annual Somers Point Return

“Magic Flowers,” which has become a local annual holiday classic, returns to Studio;Space in Somers Point 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays Dec. 9, 10, 16, 17.

Short and sweet, “Magic Flowers” is a 30-minute one-act by award-winning playwright Bill Sterritt. This fairy tale quickly became an annual tradition for audiences in both Atlantic and Cape May counties.

The plot is simple, yet sweet. Two ad agency co-workers, Ralph and Ethel, seemingly have nothing in common except work. When Christmas Eve arrives, Ethel buys the cheapest bottle of Burgundy she can find and resolves herself to spend yet another Christmas home alone. On the way to her apartment, she runs into a homeless man who sells her “magic flowers” that are supposed to bring her love.

“'Magic Flowers' really has nothing to do with magic in the traditional or popular sense,” said Sterritt. “The magic lies within each character, as they learn to put down their walls and look beyond common stereotypes.”

Portraying Ralph and Ethel are Dave Polgar and Kate Brandt. Polgar has become a regular on the SPQR stage, having performed in “Derby Day” and “Calliope Rose” in addition to his return as Ralph.

“This show has become a unique holiday tradition for Somers Point,” said Sterritt. “I like to think of it as a nice theatrical ‘snack' during the holiday season. It's a great way to break up a hectic day. You get to sit back and enjoy a charming story for a half hour before heading out to the mall again.”

“Magic Flowers” runs 3 p.m. on the following dates: Saturdays, Dec. 9, 16; Sundays, Dec. 10, 17. Tickets are $10 at the door (cash only) or can be purchased in advance at Eventbrite.com. More information can be found at StudioSpaceSPNJ.com or Facebook.com/spqrstagesco. Reservations can be made by emailing spqrstageco@aol.com or by calling 323-793-2153. Studio;Space is at 112 Woodland Ave. in Somers Point.