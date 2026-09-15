WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE'S ROMEO + JULIET FILM IN CONCERT to Play NJPAC

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GEA Live, in collaboration with Disney Concerts and Baz Luhrmann, has announced global tour dates for William Shakespeare's Romeo + Juliet Film in Concert, celebrating the 30th anniversary of Luhrmann's 1996 film.

The tour will make a stop at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark for one performance on Sunday, March 21, 2027 at 4 p.m. The global tour will visit three continents following its world premiere at the Sydney Opera House on September 29.

The film stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Claire Danes as Romeo and Juliet in Luhrmann's contemporary reimagining of Shakespeare's tragedy.

Presented on a cinema screen with the film's original dialogue and action intact, Romeo + Juliet Film in Concert will feature a hybrid ensemble performing the score and soundtrack live in synchronization with the movie. The musicians will include rock and orchestral players alongside vocals, electronics and a DJ.

"One of the greatest surprises over the past three decades has been watching Romeo + Juliet find new audiences again and again. That's the enduring magic of Shakespeare and cinema," said Luhrmann. "This concert celebrates both, while inviting audiences around the world to experience the film's emotion, music, and theatricality in a completely new way."

Originally released November 1, 1996, Romeo + Juliet opened at No. 1 at the U.S. box office. Its soundtrack includes "Kissing You" by Des'ree, "Lovefool" by The Cardigans, "Talk Show Host" by Radiohead, "#1 Crush" by Garbage, "Everybody's Free (To Feel Good)" by Quindon Tarver, "Young Hearts Run Free" by Kym Mazelle and "You and Me Song" by The Wannadies.

The film was the second entry in Luhrmann's Red Curtain Trilogy, following Strictly Ballroom and preceding Moulin Rouge!. Luhrmann later brought his production of Puccini's La Bohème to Broadway in 2002, where it received two Tony Awards.

Presale begins September 15, with tickets going on sale to the general public September 18 at 10 a.m. local time.

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