HORIZON SOUNDS OF THE CITY Free Concert Series to Feature Kenny Lattimore, Kurtis Blow & More at NJPAC

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New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) has announced the return of Horizon Sounds of the City, Newark's free summer concert series.

Beginning June 25, NJPAC's redesigned Chambers Plaza will once again serve as the home of the annual outdoor music series. This year's edition starts earlier than previous seasons and includes an additional event as part of North to Shore Festival Welcomes the World, a statewide celebration of arts, culture, and the global passion for soccer.

The series kicks off on June 25 with WBGO DJ Felix Hernandez and his annual Rhythm Revue Dance Party. A longtime Horizon Sounds of the City tradition, Hernandez's appearance launches a summer of performances spanning R&B, hip hop, Afropop, funk, soul, and Afro-Cuban music.

"This year, the series begins earlier in the season and includes an extra event, a special Friday night performance, as Horizon Sounds of the City joins with North to Shore Festival Welcomes the World," NJPAC said in announcing the lineup.

Each event will feature food trucks, sponsor activations, community resource tables, and opening performances by artists to be announced. July and August concerts will also include readings by spoken-word artists through NJPAC's Dodge Poetry initiative. Students from NJPAC's Arts Education training programs will perform as part of the final concert of the season.

"Horizon Sounds of the City is more than just music; it's a celebration of Newark's spirit and a commitment to uplifting our neighbors," said Jonathan R. Pearson, Executive Director of Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey. "We are proud to sponsor this series and support NJPAC's efforts to foster unity and well-being."

2026 Horizon Sounds of the City Lineup

DJ Felix Hernandez Rhythm Revue Dance Party

Thursday, June 25, 2026 at 5:00 p.m.

WBGO DJ Felix Hernandez returns to launch the series with his popular Rhythm Revue Dance Party, featuring classic soul, R&B, and dance favorites from artists including James Brown, Aretha Franklin, and Marvin Gaye.

DJ Wallah with Special Guest Nice & Smooth

Friday, June 26, 2026 at 5:00 p.m.

HOT 97's DJ Wallah will host an evening of hip-hop on Chambers Plaza, joined by special guests Nice & Smooth. The influential duo, comprised of Greg Nice and Smooth B, is known for hits including "Sometimes I Rhyme" and "Dope on a Rope."

A Tribute to Mtume

Featuring Kenny Lattimore, Lisa Fischer, Tawatha Agee and Ray Chew

Thursday, July 9, 2026 at 5:00 p.m.

Musical director Ray Chew leads a celebration of the late James Mtume, founder of the R&B group Mtume and creator of songs including "Juicy Fruit" and "You, Me and He." The tribute features Kenny Lattimore, Lisa Fischer, and Mtume vocalist Tawatha Agee.

SPINALL

Thursday, July 16, 2026 at 5:00 p.m.

Nigerian DJ and producer SPINALL brings a mix of Afropop, EDM, and hip-hop to Newark. He became the first Nigerian DJ to perform at Coachella, SXSW, and Glastonbury.

Kurtis Blow

Thursday, July 23, 2026 at 5:00 p.m.

Hip-hop pioneer Kurtis Blow returns to NJPAC with a set featuring classics including "The Breaks," "Basketball," and "If I Ruled the World."

Cimafunk

Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 5:00 p.m.

Grammy-nominated Cuban artist Cimafunk brings his Afro-Cuban fusion sound to the plaza. The evening will also feature special guests Sally Baby's Silver Dollars.

Vivian Green

Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 5:00 p.m.

R&B singer-songwriter Vivian Green closes the series with a performance featuring hits including "Emotional Rollercoaster" and "Get Right Back to My Baby."

All Horizon Sounds of the City performances are free and take place at Chambers Plaza at NJPAC. Audiences are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, sunscreen, and dancing shoes.

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